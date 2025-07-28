The Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa) held another mentorship closeout ceremony which marks the end of the fourth edition of its three-month mentorship programme at Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State. The female mentees, who are students of the school, were drawn from different fields of study.

Launched on the 27th of May 2025, the mentorship programme at Babcock University was delivered as a structured initiative designed to equip female students particularly those approaching graduation as they prepare for life beyond the University. Rooted in the institution’s values of excellence, integrity and service, the program connected the students with experienced faculty and professionals who provided mentorship in key areas such as career planning, time management, financial literacy and more.

Speaking at the event, the MD/CEO of ASR Africa, Dr Ubon Udoh, while presenting awards to the mentees of the programme, expressed confidence in the programme and its potential to enable students to navigate the transition into professional life with clarity, confidence, and purpose. He acknowledged the commitment of the management of Babcock University for accommodating the mentorship engagement as part of its extra-curricular activities.

The mentorship programme fostered group discussions and one-on-one interactions with seasoned mentors across various fields, including public policy, media advocacy, entrepreneurship, mental health, and purpose-driven leadership. Over the course of the programme, students were equipped with practical tools for personal growth, entrepreneurial and career development, with inspiring feedback. The closeout ceremony marks the conclusion of the programme and an opportunity to celebrate the mentees, and the progress made within the period.

Tertiary institutions that have benefitted from this mentorship programme include Federal College of Education (Technical) in Gusau, Alqalam University in Katsina State and the University of Zambia (UNZA) on the continental stage.

The brainchild of African industrialist, philanthropist and Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, the Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa) was established in 2021 to provide sustainable, impact-based, homegrown solutions to developmental issues affecting Health, Education and Social Development within Africa.