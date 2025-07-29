Some of Africa’s most influential leaders — Aliko Dangote, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, and Akinwumi Adesina — have endorsed Making It Big, the new memoir by Nigerian billionaire and business magnate, Femi Otedola, as the book officially goes on sale.

The business heavyweights lauded the book for its rich insights, motivational value, and relevance to aspiring entrepreneurs and policymakers on the continent.

Describing Making It Big as important and timely, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director General of the World Trade Organization, noted the rarity of books by African business leaders documenting their journeys.

“When Femi Otedola, one of Nigeria’s and Africa’s most successful entrepreneurs, decides to capture his experiences in the form of this book, it is important!” she said. “There are very few books by successful African business leaders documenting their journey and sharing lessons learned for posterity, but in particular for a younger generation.”

Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank, called Making It Big “a must-read” for everyone interested in entrepreneurship and leadership. “The book is a must-read for all business leaders, policy makers and young people venturing into the world of entrepreneurship and business,” he said.

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, praised the book’s practical guidance and relatable narrative, saying it offers “useful insights for surmounting business hurdles” and is “a highly recommended read for anyone who aspires to be successful in a challenging environment.”

Making It Big, now available for pre-order at www.makingitbigbook.com, is Mr Otedola’s first book. It chronicles his personal and professional journey, highlighting the principles and mindset that helped him rise from modest beginnings to become a Forbes-rated billionaire and one of Africa’s most respected entrepreneurs and philanthropists.

The author describes the book as “a masterclass in attaining and maintaining a positive mindset and a reminder that it is possible to defy the odds, no matter how stacked they are against you.”

Pre-order prices are $19.99 for the soft cover edition and $27.99 for the hard cover. Beginning August 18, the book will also be available through three official distributors: Narrative Landscape Press for West Africa, Soma Nami Books for East and Southern Africa, and Amazon for the rest of the world. According to promoters, deliveries are expected to be completed within 10 days of ordering.

Mr Otedola’s Making It Big is expected to resonate not just with entrepreneurs, but also with anyone interested in leadership, resilience, and the African business landscape.