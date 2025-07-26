Fear gripped some undergraduates in Ebonyi State on Friday after a building occupied by students partially collapsed.

The hostel, a two-storey building, was located opposite the front gate of the popular Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike, Ikwo in Ebonyi State.

The facility was known as Pentagon Lodge.

A video clip showing how the building collapsed has been circulating on social media.

In the clip seen by PREMIUM TIMES, some students were heard in the background lamenting the collapse.

“See, my lodge is falling. My television set is inside. All my properties are inside,” an unidentified lady said in Pidgin, almost sobbing.

“Look at the house that someone is paying for,” an unidentified man said.

The cause of the partial collapse of the building was not immediately clear.

READ ALSO: Court orders temporal forfeiture of N1bn allegedly diverted by Ebonyi official

Most of the residents are believed to have vacated the building before the collpase, after noticing cracks on the walls.

School speaks

The Head of the university’s Information and Public Relations Department, Ikechukwu Elom, has confirmed the incident.

Mr Elom explained that the building was privately owned and located outside the university premises.

He said no life was lost in the incident.