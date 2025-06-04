Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has transmitted an executive bill to the state House of Assembly to regulate the operation of native doctors and other spiritualists.

A top official of the state government, who asked not to be named, told PREMIUM TIMES that the Bill was transmitted on Tuesday evening.

The Bill

The Bill, entitled “Maintenance of Internal Security, Vigilance and Order,” seeks to outlaw money rituals, otherwise known as ‘Okite,’ and bulletproof charms, otherwise known as ‘Odeshi.’

According to the proposed legislation, the use or occupation of forests and property for criminal activities is illegal.

The proposed legislation also makes residing, camping, or establishing any form of settlement in a forest illegal except for security operatives and farmers.

According to the legislation, offenders are liable, on conviction, to two years’ imprisonment without the option of a fine.

Regulations

Section 3 (1) of the proposed legislation outlaws the practice or rendering of spiritual services within the state by a native doctor, herbalist, spiritualist, chief priest, diviner, seer, or by any other traditional or spiritual title or designation without registration.

The proposed law mandates all native doctors and other spiritualists to register at a ministry, department or agency of the state which the governor will designate for the purpose.

“Practising without registration will attract a fine of not less than N1 million and not more than N5 million or a two-year imprisonment or both,” the proposed legislation said.

Ban on rituals

The proposed legislation also outlawed the administration of charms or related objects on persons for protection to facilitate the commission of crime.

It equally made it illegal for spiritualists to administer such charms on people for the purpose of acquiring wealth or benefits by supernatural means outside lawful means of livelihood.

Those who violate these provisions of the proposed legislation are liable on conviction to imprisonment for a term of six years or to a fine of not less than N5 million or both, according to the proposed legislation.

“Any person, who falsely claims to possess supernatural powers or misleads the public into believing so, for the purpose of gaining reward, or influence whether financially or otherwise commits an offence and shall be liable on conviction to imprisonment for a term of three years or to a fine of not less than N3 million or both,” Section 15 of the proposed law stated.

It further provides that where a person claims spiritual powers under the law, “the burden shall lie on such a person, during investigation, to provide reasonable proof of the purported supernatural abilities claimed.”

‘Use of religious places for crime’

The legislation prescribes six years of imprisonment or a fine of N5 million or both for anyone who uses or knowingly permits the use of any religious place for the commission or facilitation of a crime, in addition to the sealing of the facility pending the outcome of investigation.

“Any person who performs, facilitates, demands, directs, or participates in any ritual or traditional practice involving the use of human parts, or who causes another person to do so, commits an offence and shall be liable on conviction to imprisonment for a term of 20 years without the option of a fine,” Section 17 of the legislation said.

“Any person who owns, occupies, or has control over any land or building, whether located in a forest or elsewhere, and knowingly allows it to be used as a camp, hideout or base for kidnapping, the unlawful detention of victims, the collection of ransom, or for any other activity connected to kidnapping or banditry, commits an offence and is liable on conviction to imprisonment for a term of 20 years without the option of a fine,” the legislation added.

‘Failure to report suspicious use of property’

According to the proposed legislation, those who knowingly fail to report suspicious use of their property to security operatives shall be liable on conviction to imprisonment for a term of two years without the option of a fine.

“Subject to the provisions of Section 3 of the Criminal Code (Second Amendment) Law 2016, any land, property, or structure used in contravention of Sections 7, 8, 9 and 10 of this law shall be forfeited to the Government of Enugu State,” the proposed legislation said.

It further provides that money, property, and other proceeds of criminality are to be forfeited to the Enugu State Government unless a “lawful and verifiable owner claims it within a reasonable time.”

More provisions

The proposed legislation mandates private security outfits to register with the state government with particulars of the employed operatives.

It equally mandates presidents-general of town unions to submit security reports to chairpersons of local government areas not later than the first week of every new month.

The legislation requires landlords and proprietors of hotels, guest houses, and estate associations to obtain and transmit to the authorities valid means of identification, phone number, occupation, and place of work of their prospective tenants and guests.

“Proprietors of hotels and other lodging facilities shall install a surveillance camera within public areas to record and submit records of activities to relevant authorities,” the proposed legislation said.

Offenders range from a fine of not less than N500,000 for landlords to N1 million.

Meanwhile, the state assembly has yet to begin the debate on the bill.

Background

There have been increased cases of ritual abductions and killings in Enugu State in recent times often perpetrated by native doctors and other spiritualists.

The proposed legislation came less than two weeks after a native doctor was accused of burying several people in a pit, including a pregnant woman, apparently for ritual purposes.

The incident happened on 26 May at Umumba Ndiagu, a community in Ezeagu Local Government Area of the state.

The native doctor, Onyeka Obu, has since been arrested alongside three others.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time a state in the South-east will be making legislation against native doctors, spiritualists and kidnappers.

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State, in January, signed the Anambra State Homeland Security Bill 2025 into law, which banned the making of charms for the commission of crime and the performance of sacrifices along the road in the state.

The law also outlawed the practice of Oke-Ite and ezenwanyi (female spiritualists) for the purpose of wealth accumulation through supernatural means.

The law imposes six years imprisonment or N20 million or both on offenders upon conviction.

