Authorities of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) have arrested Onyeka Obu, a native doctor who allegedly buried several people alive in a sewage pit.

The NIS spokesperson, Akinsola Akinlabi, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how the native doctor allegedly buried several people in the pit, including a pregnant woman, apparently for ritual purposes.

The incident happened on Monday at Umumba Ndiagu, a community in Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu State, Nigeria’s South-east.

Mr Obu is popularly known as Ozo Ezeani as well as “E dey play E dey show.”

The police in Enugu State, on Wednesday, said they collaborated with Neighbourhood Watch personnel and vigilant community members to arrest three suspects linked to the native doctor.

They said the security operatives also collaborated to rescue a 13-year-old girl who was kidnapped for suspected ritual murder by the native doctor’s boys.

The police had said the native doctor fled the scene before their operatives arrived.

Meanwhile, the Enugu State Government has demolished the buildings belonging to the native doctor because of the incident.

Arrest of the native doctor

In the Thursday statement, Mr Akinlabi, an assistant comptroller of immigration, said some NIS personnel arrested the native doctor at Badagry-Seme Border Area of Lagos State, Nigeria’s South-west.

The spokesperson said the native doctor was arrested at Gbaji checkpoint along Badagry-Seme Road while attempting to flee the country on a motorcycle.

He did not, however, mention when he was arrested.

Mr Akinlabi explained that the native doctor’s arrest followed receipt of a tip-off that he was wanted by the Nigeria Police Force over allegations of kidnapping and ritual murder against him.

“He (native doctor) is currently in custody, and his identity has been confirmed through a National Identity Management Commission enrolment slip found in his possession. During initial questioning, he admitted to the alleged crimes,” he stated.

“The Nigeria Immigration Service is collaborating with the Nigeria Police Force for the suspect’s handover and further investigation while reaffirming its commitment to border security.”

