Onyebuchi Ememanka, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party and a former chief press secretary to the immediate past Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu, has declared support for Governor Alex Otti.

“Finally,” Mr Ememanka wrote in a Facebook post on 12 May. “After series of meetings and consultations, after days of deep personal meditation, I have taken a decision.

“I have chosen to put Abia first and choose her sustainable development, above every other consideration.

“I have chosen Otti. I have chosen (the) Labour Party.”

Mr Ememanka uploaded a photo on the social media site of himself standing with Governor Otti. Both men are smiling in the photo. Behind them is the Abia State Government’s emblem, suggesting that Mr Ememanka visited Mr Otti at a government facility.

In the post, Mr Ememanka said that a man will always reach a point in his life where he must make a choice, even when the options are tough.

“Deep down in me, I have this clear conviction that I have made the right decision.

“So, there you have it, my people.

“No more shadows, this is the real thing!

“May God bless Abia State,” he added.

Ikpeazu’s relationship with Otti

Mr Ikpeazu served as the governor of Abia from 2015 to 2023 under the PDP platform. His successor, Mr Otti, a member of the Labour Party, defeated the PDP candidate and others in the 2023 general elections to emerge as governor of the South-eastern state.

Mr Otti’s clean-up of Aba, Abia’s commercial hub, which was previously considered one of Nigeria’s dirtiest cities, and his rapid building of roads and other infrastructure in the state have endeared him to many across party lines. Still, his predecessor, Mr Ikpeazu, has repeatedly called him out for constantly criticising his (Ikpeazu’s) administration.

Ferdinand Ekeoma, the special adviser on media and publicity to Mr Otti, said Mr Ememanka’s declaring support for the governor is proper. “When you take a decision that makes sense, even your enemies will agree in secret that you did the right thing,” Mr Ekeoma said in a Facebook post on 12 May.

“Congratulations, my man!” he added.

Mr Ememanka’s Facebook post, in which he declared support for Governor Otti, attracted both attacks and commendations.

“I can only deduce from this deflection that Abia State must move forward by joint efforts. A step in the right direction, Chief,” one commenter, Kelechi Ebi, said of the Facebook post.

“This is disgusting and disgraceful to say the least,” said another commenter, Lolo Doris.

“Politics is not so good. Yes, in the morning. No, in the evening. Good in the morning, bad in the evening,” said another commenter, Fyneface Nwaobla

“I respect your decision. Only that it was unexpected based on your love for your former principal,” said another commenter, Solomon Eneogwe.

“However, this is purely politics, and you need to move on to sharpen your political skills and career. The bottom line is that you will join hands together to build a great Abia,” he added.

Will the former spokesperson write articles against Ikpeazu?

In another Facebook post, Mr Ememanka vowed not to write articles against the former governor, Mr Ikpeazu.

“I would not, under any circumstances, write or say anything against Dr Ikpeazu, and I will explain why.

“Dr Okezie Ikpeazu is my biggest benefactor yet. He is the person with the biggest positive influence in my life, outside my immediate family. He is the reason I am part of the Abia political system today. Without him, I probably would have remained in Lagos by now, working.

“He accepted and embraced me wholeheartedly and treated me with great warmth and kindness. He opened not just the doors of his house and family, but that of his heart to me.

“It is therefore impossible for me to begin to write or speak against him because I now choose to align with Governor Alex Otti. This is not who I am and not what I represent.”

