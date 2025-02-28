Six people have been killed in a fatal road accident in Enugu State, South-east Nigeria.
PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the incident occurred at about 10 a.m. on Thursday along Agu-Abor Fly Over of the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway.
The crash occurred near the popular Ugwuonyeama, where over 23 people were killed in a fatal petrol tanker explosion in January.
How the latest crash happened
Residents told PREMIUM TIMES that the incident happened when a driver of a speeding truck, carrying vegetables, lost control and tumbled inside a ditch in the area.
A video clip and photographs circulating on Facebook showed the fallen truck lying on its side.
Various vegetables, such as carrots, and fruits scattered around the accident scene.
Some passengers were spotted lying lifeless on the ground near the area.
FRSC speaks
The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Enugu State, Frank Agbakoba, confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday evening.
Mr Agbakoba said the lone crash happened as a result of the driver’s “carelessness.”
He said the driver was on high speed heading to Enugu from Jigawa State.
The FRSC sector commander said the driver claimed he suffered brake failure.
“But if he was moving slowly he would have been able to control it,” he said.
He said the six deceased victims were five male adults and one female adult.
Mr Agbakoba said apart from the six deceased victims, three other adult males were injured in the crash and were rushed to the Enugu State University Teaching Hospital, Parklane, Enugu.
