Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has urged the Nigerian Army to strengthen its strategies to end the sit-at-home order in the South-east of the country.

This is contained in a statement by the Governor’s spokesperson, Monday Uzor, on Sunday in Abakaliki.

The statement quoted the governor as making the call on Saturday when the new General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division, Oluyemi Olatoye, paid him a courtesy visit.

Mr Nwifuru also urged security agencies to introduce a reward system to boost the morale of officers and men in their efforts to tackle insecurity in the region and beyond.

“I am sure you are familiar with the South-East geopolitical environment.

“God has been with us, alongside the good military officers deployed to our state. We will continue to support you and have confidence in those serving here.

“We have shown our support by giving cash and even car gifts to some officers,” the governor stated.

“You must intensify efforts to end the sit-at-home orders often declared by non-state actors in the South-east region,” he added.

Earlier, Mr Olatoye, a major-general, commended the governor for his support of the military and assured him of continued collaboration to maintain law and order in the state.

“Our visit is to enhance my understanding of the operating environment, sector challenges, and the future of the command. It will also strengthen inter-agency cooperation.

“I appreciate your efforts in ensuring that all agencies are well coordinated for better outcomes. I was informed of the cash rewards given to some of our outstanding men.

“I sincerely appreciate the honour and respect you have for the military,” the GOC said.

(NAN)

