Detty December, a phrase coined to describe the festive and celebratory atmosphere that characterises the month of December in Nigeria, indicates the high volume of excitement and merriment associated with the last month of the year in Africa’s most populated country.

Like in many other matters, Lagos State takes the lead in Detty December.

The 2024 edition was remarkable, with increased revenue generated across tourism, hospitality and entertainment sectors in Lagos State.

This significant economic boost has sparked enthusiasm among stakeholders in the tourism industry, who are now seeking strategies to ensure sustainability of Detty December.

According to them, sustainability is crucial to maximising the economic benefits of Detty December and increasing its contribution to Nigeria’s gross domestic product.

Ikechi Uko, the organiser of AKWAABA African Travel and Tourism Market, emphasises the importance of adequate planning in making Detty December sustainable in Lagos and across Nigeria.

Mr Uko says, with adequate planning, Detty December can be made sustainable and more beneficial not only to the tourism industry but also to local communities and the environment.

He urges that tourism bureaux, ministries, associations and other stakeholders should be carried along in the planning process.

He advises that a calendar of tourism events should be developed to make it sustainable.

“To make Detty December more sustainable, there has to be a calendar of tourism events, such that everyone planning to host events can register and inform the state or country.

“This enables tourists to plan their itineraries better. The idea is to make maximum income from the season. The more people move around, the more they spend money.

“We have to do it at the national level for people to gain full appreciation of what Nigeria has to offer as a nation.

“Nigeria can plan it better with tourism ministries, bureaux, associations, boards and other stakeholders with a properly planned calendar of tourism events.

“We should learn from what others have done successfully,” he says.

Dayo Adedayo, an independent documentary photographer and cultural anthropologist, is of the opinion that sustainability of Detty December hinges on the ability of citizens to recognise opportunities and take full advantage of them.

He also believes that while the initiative thrives on citizen-led innovation and entrepreneurship, government should play a huge role by ensuring improved security.

He adds that government needs to invest more in infrastructure and ensure seamless immigration and customs processes as well as consider visa-free entry for Africans and people from the Caribbean.

“Continued investment in public transport system and event venues will enhance the overall experience during Detty December.

“One in every five Black people worldwide is a Nigerian; so, Nigeria should be the cultural home for all Black people.

“Granting visa-free entry to Africans and people from the Caribbean would position Nigeria as a prime destination for global Black tourism.

“To make Detty December sustainable, event organisers must focus on world-class event planning, ensuring that music, festivals, concerts, and parties are well-curated and safe,” he urges.

Mr Adedayo advises that more emphasis should be placed on showcasing Nigerian arts, music, food and fashion to create an immersive experience.

“Leveraging social media to tell authentic Nigerian stories will bring even more attention to Detty December,” he argues.

Mr Adedayo says showcasing Nigeria’s heritage to the world is delightful.

“Detty December is more than just a festive season. It is a movement.

“With citizens driving innovation and the government providing essential support, it has the potential to transform Nigeria into a global tourism powerhouse,” he says.

The National President of the Nigeria Association of Tour Operators (NATOP), Bolaji Mustapha, says the association is willing to partner with Lagos State Government to determine best ways to make Detty December sustainable.

According to Ms Mustapha, the association is ready to showcase its expertise in tour packaging in order to generate more revenue for Lagos State during Detty December.

She believes that there is need to introduce more entertaining activities during Detty December, including organising daily city tours and putting up roadshows to market Lagos State and the entire Nigeria ahead of the season.

Ms Mustapha is convinced that the 2024 edition of Detty December, which recorded a huge success, can still be improved on.

According to her, no fewer than 150 members of NATOP sold tour packages during 2024 Detty December.

The NATOP president says the association made about 80 per cent increase in sales in 2024 as against about 60 per cent increase in 2023.

“2024 Detty December was a huge success, and I commend Lagos State Government for this, but there is always room for improvement.

“As an association of tour operators with expertise in tour packaging both locally and internationally, we are ready to extend our touch of professionalism to make the next edition outstanding.

“Our focus is to partner with the state to have a detailed city tour with tourists. The essence of this is to enable tourists to have more beautiful and memorable experiencesv.

“To make the season sustainable, the state needs to organise roadshows with tour operators from other countries who will, in turn, sell Nigeria with us,” she suggests.

According to her, the tour operators will come and see what Nigeria has to offer in tourism and go back to their countries to market these in order to attract more tourists to Nigeria.

“To make it sustainable, we want to partner with the state government to see how more activities can be added.”

For Ganiu Balogun, a major thing that will make Detty December sustainable is improved security.

Mr Balogun says he obvserved last Detty December that some people were reluctant to go to certain places and at certain times of the day due to security concerns.

He is, however, delighted that a significant number of tourists opted for water transport means during the celebration.

Analysts urge collective efforts to sustain Detty December as a strategy to transform Nigeria into a global tourism powerhouse.

