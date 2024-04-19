The police in Enugu State, South-east Nigeria, say they have arrested a 23-year-old suspect for allegedly vandalising an electric transformer in the state.

The suspect, Chigozie Obieze, was said to have vandalised the transformer in an estate close to Damijah Flyover in Enugu alongside other fleeing suspects.

The police spokesperson in the state, Daniel Ndukwe, disclosed in a statement on Thursday.

Mr Ndukwe, a deputy superintendent of police, said police operatives serving in Trans-Ekulu Divisional Headquarters arrested the suspect at about 5:30 a.m. on 12 April at the flyover in the state.

The police spokesperson said the arrest followed a tip-off about the activities of the suspects around the area.

He said while the operatives arrested Mr Obieze, his cohorts escaped during the operation.

“(A) yet-to-be ascertained lengths and sizes of armoured cables and a big cutting tool the suspect and others at large used in vandalising the transformer were recovered,” he said.

“A preliminary investigation indicates that the suspect confessed to having been previously involved in the act of vandalism with others at large,” Mr Ndukwe stated.

The police spokesperson said the arrested suspect “will be arraigned and prosecuted once investigations are concluded.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

