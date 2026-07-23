Policy Alert, in partnership with We The People, has launched the Nigeria Forest and Climate Journalism Fellowship, an initiative designed to strengthen investigative reporting on forest conservation, climate change and environmental accountability in Nigeria.

The fellowship was unveiled on Thursday in Calabar, Cross River State, at the fourth Multi-Stakeholder Conference on Deforestation, an annual forum that brings together government institutions, civil society organisations, forest-dependent communities, researchers, journalists and development partners to discuss solutions to Nigeria’s deforestation crisis.

In a press release shared with PREMIUM TIMES, the organisers said the programme seeks to address the shortage of in-depth reporting on the causes and consequences of deforestation by equipping journalists with specialised training, editorial support and reporting grants.

Nigeria continues to experience rapid forest loss driven by illegal logging, agricultural expansion, mining, infrastructure development and weak governance. Environmental experts have warned that the trend is worsening climate change, biodiversity loss and environmental degradation.

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The organisers said under the fellowship, selected journalists will undergo intensive training before submitting investigative story pitches for print, digital, broadcast or infographic formats. The strongest proposals will be selected competitively.

According to the release, successful fellows will receive reporting mini-grants and editorial mentorship to undertake field investigations across Nigeria. Their completed reports will be published by participating media organisations and assessed by an independent panel of judges.

Outstanding investigations will be recognised during the fifth Multi-Stakeholder Conference on Deforestation in 2027.

Why Nigeria must protect its forests

Speaking at the launch, the Executive Director of Policy Alert, Tijah Bolton-Akpan, said protecting Nigeria’s forests is critical to tackling the climate crisis.

“Nigeria cannot effectively confront the climate crisis without protecting its forests. Forests are our natural climate infrastructure—they store carbon, regulate water systems, sustain biodiversity and support millions of livelihoods. Yet the stories behind their destruction often go untold,” he said.

Mr Bolton-Akpan said the fellowship would support journalists to produce evidence-based investigations that expose the drivers of deforestation, amplify the voices of forest-dependent communities and strengthen public accountability on environmental governance.

Also speaking, the Executive Director of We The People, Ken Henshaw, described journalism as an essential tool for protecting forests and promoting climate justice.

“The communities living closest to our forests are often the first to experience the consequences of environmental degradation, yet their experiences are seldom reflected in national conversations,” he said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the Nigerian government has reaffirmed commitment to forest protection ahead of United Nations climate negotiations in Turkiye

Mr Henshaw said the fellowship complements the annual Multi-Stakeholder Conference on Deforestation by investing in journalism that connects local experiences of forest loss with national policy and global climate commitments.

According to the organisers, the fellowship is expected to become an annual programme aimed at building a network of specialist environmental journalists while improving public understanding of the links between forests, biodiversity and climate justice.

The organisers said applications will be open to journalists working in print, broadcast, online and multimedia platforms across Nigeria.

They said details of eligibility requirements, application timelines and submission procedures will be announced in the coming weeks on the organisations’ online platforms.