Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, media experts, among other prominent Nigerians, on Thursday, paid glowing tributes to the Lateef Jakande, the first civilian governor of Lagos State and pioneer president of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE).

They spoke at the 4th Lateef Jakande Memorial Lecture 2026 in Lagos, tagged, “The Media, INEC, Voters and Path to Credible Elections.”

The NGE organised the event in recognition of Mr Jakande’s legacies in governance and journalism.

Mr Jakande, a journalist turned politician who governed Lagos State between 1 October 1979 and 31 December 1983, died at 91 on 11 February 2021.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

Mr Sanwo-Olu, represented by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho, described Mr Jakande as a great man whose life offered many lessons for media practitioners and public officers.

“Jakande is a lesson to all of us. Alhaji Jakande was loyal to the people of Lagos. He was loyal to journalism.

“He demonstrated that journalists are not only good writers and broadcasters but can also become excellent administrators and outstanding public servants.

“Journalism prepares people for leadership. Jakande has shown us that if you make a journalist a soldier, he will be a better soldier. If you make a journalist a governor, he will be a better governor,” Mr Sanwo-Olu said.

Expressing concern over the growing trend of fake news, Mr Sanwo-Olu said that possessing a phone does not make someone a journalist, warning against the misuse of technology.

He said media organisations invest enormous financial resources in gathering authentic news, deploying reporters across the country and around the world.

“Yet digital platforms often use this content without adequate acknowledgement or compensation while earning significant revenue from it.

“I urge the media to work with the Federal Government to ensure that Big Tech companies fairly compensate media organisations for the value they derive from their content.

“Without financial sustainability, media organisations will struggle to continue performing their democratic responsibilities,” the governor said.

Paying tribute to Mr Jakande’s enduring legacy, Eze Anaba, the NGE president, described the late governor as an iconic journalist, statesman and administrator whose legacy continues to inspire generations of media professionals and public servants.

Recognising Jakande’s contributions

Mr Anaba said the lecture series was instituted to honour Jakande’s remarkable contributions to journalism, public service and governance.

“For those who may be unfamiliar with its origins, this lecture series was established in honour of the iconic journalist, statesman, politician and former Governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande, in recognition of his remarkable contributions to journalism, public service and governance,” he said.

The NGE president recalled that Mr Jakande and his colleagues founded the Guild in 1961 to strengthen journalism at a period of political and economic uncertainty.

According to him, the ideals that inspired the founding of the Guild remain relevant today.

“When he and his colleagues founded the Guild in 1961, they did so in response to challenges similar to those confronting us today.

“Then, as now, the nation faced political uncertainty and economic difficulties, both of which had profound implications for the media,” Mr Anaba said.

He said the Guild had remained faithful to Mr Jakande’s vision by shaping national discourse and providing principled leadership on issues of public importance.

Mr Anaba noted that this year’s memorial lecture, themed reflected Jakande’s lifelong commitment to democracy, accountability and responsible governance.

He said the lecture offered an opportunity to examine challenges confronting Nigeria’s electoral process and identify practical solutions for strengthening democracy.

The NGE president also described the guest lecturer, Sylvester Akhaine, a professor, as a respected scholar and pro-democracy advocate whose insights would enrich discussions on Nigeria’s democratic journey.

Lecturer tasks journalists, INEC, voters on credible election

Delivering the 4th memorial lecture, Akhaine, a political scientist from the Lagos State University, called for stronger collaboration among the media, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and voters to guarantee credible elections ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He said Nigeria’s democratic progress depended on all critical stakeholders faithfully discharging their constitutional responsibilities.

Mr Akhaine said the country’s political environment remained challenged by illiberal practices that had weakened citizens’ participation in governance.

“The political setting is full of illiberal practices leading to a consequent de-empowerment of the citizens.

“All stakeholders, the media, INEC, voters and the general populace have a role to play,” he said.

The scholar urged the media to remain committed to truth, accountability and constitutional responsibility in the build-up to the 2027 polls.

“The media must stand by the truth,” he said.

Mr Akhaine said Section 22 of the Nigerian constitution clearly defined the media’s obligation.

“In stating that the media should ‘uphold the fundamental objectives contained in this Chapter and uphold the responsibility and accountability of the Government to the people,’ it has provided it with a progressive and popular ideology.

“Fidelity to this ideological prescription is desirable. This should be the media’s beacon as we navigate the build-up to the 2027 general elections,” he said.

On electoral management, Mr Akhaine said INEC must continue to improve election credibility through greater independence and technological innovation.

“INEC has its constitutional role carved out for it — manage the elections in credible ways,” he said.

According to him, reforms such as electronic voting initiatives, electronic transmission of results and placing INEC’s budget on first-line charge reflected efforts to strengthen the electoral process.

He, however, advocated further reforms in line with the recommendations of the Justice Mohammed Uwais Electoral Reform Panel.

“The Uwais Panel report was more futuristic. The appointive power should be removed from the executive and placed in the parliament of representatives of the people,” he said.

Akhaine also stressed the need for sustained voter education to reduce vote-buying and improve informed participation.

“The voters require continuing education to enhance their capacity for informed choice in ways that undermine the tendency to succumb to financial inducement of unscrupulous politicians.

He expressed optimism that Nigeria could strengthen its democracy if all stakeholders performed their responsibilities effectively.

“If these critical stakeholders play their role, it is my conviction that Nigerian democratic train would be steered on the right course,” Akhaine said.#

The Chairman of the occasion, Prof. Lai Olorode, a former INEC National Commissioner in charge of Southwest, who applauded NGE for the memorial lecture, described the theme as apt and appropriate.

“The media has an important role in correcting misconceptions about service in government.

“However, while discussing credible elections, we should also remember the importance of election security. Without security, credible elections cannot take place.

“Nigeria remains our only country. We must all work together to strengthen it.

“I also thank the Nigerian Guild of Editors for continuing to honour Alhaji Lateef Jakande’s legacy.

“We should celebrate those who have genuinely served Nigeria and avoid criminalising public service,” Olorode said.

In his vote of thanks, Mr Jakande’s son, Deji, who appreciated the NGE for the honour done his father, said the family would continue to uphold the late governor’s record of service through integrity.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was attended by media experts, publishers, editors including Mr Sam Amuka, the founder of Vanguard Newspaper.

(NAN)