A confrontation between security operatives at the Akwa Ibom Government House and members of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly on Tuesday disrupted a planned plenary session, forcing lawmakers to suspend legislative activities at their temporary sitting venue and return to the Speaker’s Lodge.

Multiple assembly sources, including lawmakers and officials in the Speaker’s Office, told PREMIUM TIMES that the incident occurred when lawmakers resumed from a month-long recess and moved to hold plenary at the chamber of the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs at Wellington Bassey Way End, which has been serving as the assembly’s temporary venue while renovation works continue at the Assembly Complex along Udo Udoma Avenue.

The sources said security personnel attached to the speaker were denied entry into the Government House precinct because they were carrying long guns, which government house security officials allegedly said contravened established security protocols.

“The House of Assembly is an institution on its own. The Speaker insisted on going in with his security details, but they continued resisting. After waiting for about seven minutes, we got angry and said they could not keep us there longer than necessary. The Speaker and other lawmakers turned back and returned to the Speaker’s Lodge,” one source said.

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Another lawmaker blamed the development on the overzealousness of security personnel rather than any directive from Governor Umo Eno.

“The Government House security personnel were simply being overzealous. The fault was not from the governor. The governor had sent about 12 executive bills to the House for consideration. Why would he then be the one to block us from plenary?” the lawmaker said.

Assembly confirms disruption

In a statement issued by the Speaker’s Office after the incident, the assembly confirmed that lawmakers, including Speaker Udeme Otong, were prevented from accessing the temporary chamber for the day’s sitting.

The statement said the speaker had directed the Chairman of the House Committee on House Services, Lawrence Udoide, to ensure that the Assembly Chamber at the Udo Udoma Avenue complex was made ready for legislative sittings on or before next Tuesday.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Jerry Otu, told journalists that the directive followed an altercation between lawmakers and security operatives at the Government House gate.

Mr Otu described the conduct of the security personnel as overzealous and said their actions prevented members from accessing the temporary legislative chamber located within the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

The incident, he said, prompted the decision to accelerate preparations for the House’s return to its permanent chamber.

The next plenary session has been scheduled for 9 June.

Assembly dismisses reports of executive-legislature rift

Following speculation that the incident reflected tensions between the executive and legislative arms of government, the assembly moved to deny the claims.

In a separate statement signed by the House Leader, Otobong Bob, the assembly said reports suggesting a rift with the executive arm were misleading and did not reflect the true situation.

“The Assembly wishes to clarify that there has been no rift in relations between the Legislature and the Executive. Both arms of government continue to work collaboratively and remain united in their commitment to serving the people of Akwa Ibom State,” the statement said.

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The House described the incident as a misunderstanding arising from the implementation of security procedures governing access to the Government House precincts.

It said the temporary inconvenience should not be interpreted as an attempt to obstruct legislative activities or undermine the assembly’s independence.

The statement added that both institutions remained committed to dialogue, mutual respect and cooperation in advancing governance in the state.

The assembly has been sitting at the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs while the state government renovates its main chamber. The temporary arrangement, the assembly had said, was adopted to ensure continuity in legislative activities during the renovation period.