The city of Enugu erupted in celebration on Tuesday as Rangers International took their 2025/26 Nigeria Premier Football League trophy parade through the streets, marking a historic ninth league title and reaffirming their place among the giants of Nigerian football.

Thousands of supporters turned out to salute the newly crowned champions as players, coaches and club officials embarked on a victory procession across various parts of the Coal City before concluding the celebrations at the iconic Okpara Square.

The trophy parade was the culmination of a memorable season that saw the Flying Antelopes overcome intense competition from Rivers United to reclaim their place at the summit of Nigerian football.

Champions crowned after dramatic final-day battle

Rangers secured the 2025/26 NPFL title on Sunday, 24 May, 2026, following a dramatic final-day showdown against Ikorodu City in Lagos.

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Heading into the decisive fixture, Fidelis Ilechukwu’s side knew only a victory would guarantee the championship regardless of results elsewhere. The challenge was made even tougher by the fact that Ikorodu City had not suffered a home defeat all season.

However, Rangers rose to the occasion, securing a crucial 2-1 victory to seal the title in enemy territory and cap off one of the most fiercely contested title races in recent NPFL history.

Their triumph came despite Rivers United recording an emphatic 3-0 victory over Katsina United in Port Harcourt on the same day.

In the final standings, Rangers finished top with 68 points, just one point ahead of Rivers United on 67, underlining how little separated both sides after an intense campaign that went down to the final whistle of the season.

Link to the parade live on X

Enugu rolls out the Red Carpet

Following their title success, the champions returned home to a hero’s welcome.

The trophy parade took the team through major parts of Enugu, where jubilant supporters lined the streets waving club colours, singing victory songs and celebrating a title many believe showcased the resilience and character that have long defined the club.

One of the major highlights of the celebrations was a visit to the Enugu State Government House, where the team was received by the Executive Governor of Enugu State, Mr. Peter Mbah.

The governor hosted the champions in recognition of their achievement and their role in bringing pride to the state through sporting excellence.

The parade eventually concluded at Okpara Square, where supporters gathered in large numbers to celebrate alongside the players and coaching staff.

Rangers match Enyimba’s historic record

The latest title further enriches Rangers’ illustrious legacy as one of Nigeria’s most successful football institutions.

Founded in 1970, the Flying Antelopes have remained one of the country’s most iconic clubs, producing generations of stars and consistently competing at the highest level of Nigerian football.

The 2025/26 triumph joins their previous championship-winning campaigns in 1974, 1975, 1977, 1981, 1982, 1984, 2016 and 2023/24.

More significantly, the victory takes Rangers to nine league titles, drawing them level with Enyimba as the most successful club in Nigerian top-flight history.

For a club whose identity is deeply woven into the fabric of Nigerian football, matching that record represents another major milestone and strengthens their claim as one of the true powerhouses of the domestic game.

Eyes already on Continental challenge

While celebrations continue across Enugu, attention will soon shift to the next challenge.

As NPFL champions, Rangers will represent Nigeria in the CAF Champions League next season, where they will seek to translate their domestic dominance onto the continental stage.

For now, however, Enugu belongs to the Flying Antelopes.

After a season defined by pressure, persistence and a title race that went down to the wire, Rangers have earned their moment of glory, and the city is making sure they enjoy every second of it.