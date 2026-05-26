The Nigeria Police Force in Akwa Ibom State says it recovered 69 firearms and arrested 178 suspects involved in armed robbery, kidnapping, cultism, drug trafficking and other crimes between January and May.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Baba Azare, disclosed this during a press briefing at the command headquarters in Uyo on Monday.

Mr Azare said the arrests and recoveries resulted from intelligence-led policing, coordinated raids, stop-and-search operations and tactical interventions across identified criminal hotspots in the state during the months under review.

According to him, the operations targeted armed robbery, kidnapping, illegal possession of firearms, cultism, burglary, human trafficking and drug trafficking networks.

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“One of the major breakthroughs recorded within the period under review was the arrest of a suspected drug kingpin and four accomplices during an intelligence-driven operation carried out at Okobo Ebughu in Mbo Local Government Area,” the police commissioner said.

He identified the suspected drug kingpin as Francis Akpan, 40, from Nung Ukim Village in Ikono Local Government Area but resident in Okobo Ebughu.

Mr Azare said police operatives recovered 23 large bags containing dried weeds suspected to be Indian hemp from the suspect’s residence.

He added that a motorcycle and dismantled outboard boat engines suspected to be linked to criminal activities were also recovered during the operation.

The police commissioner said the discovery exposed what he described as the transnational dimension of illicit drug trafficking networks operating within and outside Akwa Ibom.

Other arrests

Mr Azare said police operatives also intercepted a suspect riding an electric scooter along the Aka Road and Ukana Offot axis in Uyo.

He said the suspect abandoned the scooter and fled through an uncompleted building after sighting the police.

According to him, a search of the bag left behind led to the recovery of suspected charms, a mask, substances suspected to be Indian hemp and a locally fabricated pistol.

The commissioner said efforts were ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspect and dismantle the criminal network connected to him.

He also disclosed that operatives arrested Aniefiok Mbana of Ikot Ukam Village over alleged stealing and unlawful possession of firearms.

Items recovered from the suspect, according to the police, included a suspected stolen motorcycle, a fabricated pistol, a Dane gun, four expended cartridges, one live cartridge and suspected charms.

The police commissioner further said operatives arrested Uduak Daniel, 28, suspected to be a member of a robbery syndicate that specialised in dispossessing commercial motorcyclists of their motorcycles at gunpoint.

Recovered items included a locally made pistol, an axe, a knife, suspected charms, substances suspected to be Indian hemp, bottles containing illicit substances, mobile phones and rings.

Mr Azare said police were still searching for other members of the gang.

He also said operatives arrested a 63-year-old suspect, Asuquo Okon, during a stop-and-search operation at James Town Junction in connection with alleged drug trafficking.

Firearms, ammunition recovered

The police commissioner said the command recovered 69 firearms in five months.

The firearms, he said, included 34 locally made pistols, three Beretta pistols, 10 single-barrel guns, four double-barrel guns, one G3 rifle, two toy guns, 12 Dane guns, one pump-action gun, one AK-47 rifle and one locally made gun.

He added that 468 rounds of ammunition were also recovered across various operations in the state.

Mr Azare said the command arrested 27 suspected armed robbers, six suspected kidnappers, 14 murder suspects, 49 suspected cultists, 22 suspected vandals and 60 burglary and stealing suspects during the period.

He added that the command rescued 11 victims of human trafficking and 16 kidnapped victims, while three suspected stolen vehicles were also recovered.

PREMIUM TIMES a week ago reported how the police arrested three women for allegedly selling a newborn baby for N145,000.

The police commissioner commended officers and men of the command for what he described as professionalism, courage and dedication to duty.

He also appreciated the support of the Akwa Ibom State Government under Governor Umo Eno in the fight against crime.