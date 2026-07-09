The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Akwa Ibom State chapter, has threatened to mobilise dispatch riders for a protest against the Akwa Ibom State Government over a controversial N100,000 annual permit fee and alleged intimidation by officials enforcing the policy.

The labour union, in a petition dated 7 July and addressed to the Commissioner for Labour and Manpower Planning, Ikoedem Ekong, accused the Ministry of Transport of imposing what it described as an “extortionist levy” on members of the National Union of Dispatch Riders and Mail Operators in Nigeria.

The petition, obtained by PREMIUM TIMES, also alleged that persons parading as members of the ministry’s task force are arresting dispatch riders and impounding their motorcycles.

The development follows weeks of complaints by dispatch riders on social media over the cost of the registration and permit.

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The dispute comes weeks after the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly directed the Ministry of Transport to intensify the enforcement of regulations on unregistered dispatch riders, citing security concerns and revenue leakages. Lawmakers also asked the ministry to review operational guidelines for dispatch services.

NLC alleges failed negotiations

The petition, signed by the Akwa Ibom NLC Chairman, Sunny James, and the State Secretary, Alpha Marshall, said the labour union repeatedly engaged the Ministry of Transport without success.

According to the union, dispatch riders paid N15,000 for annual permits in 2023, N20,000 in 2024 and N30,000 in 2025 before the fee was increased to N100,000 this year.

The NLC said the increase was inconsistent with what obtains in other states, where annual permit fees allegedly range between N15,000 and N35,000.

“Between January 2026 and May 2026, more than four meetings and several communications with the Honourable Commissioner of Transport and his management team have taken place with a view to resolving this matter,” the union said in the petition.

It, however, said the commissioner’s “hard stance” left the dispute unresolved.

The union also alleged that enforcement began on 6 July with the seizure of motorcycles belonging to dispatch riders.

“It is clear that the principle of collective bargaining has failed at this time,” the petition stated, calling on the labour commissioner to intervene and secure the release of impounded motorcycles to avert an industrial crisis.

Protest threat

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES, the NLC chairperson, Mr James, said organised labour would mobilise dispatch riders for a protest if the government failed to address the dispute.

“The NLC will mobilise the affected union to a protest against the government if they fail to call him to order,” he said, referring to the transport commissioner.

PREMIUM TIMES also reviewed an earlier NLC letter dated 29 January addressed to the Commissioner for Transport, Anthony Luke, appealing for intervention over the dispute.

In another letter dated 17 March, the NLC said that despite two meetings with the ministry, the issues remained largely unresolved. It added that the ministry subsequently issued another notice on 13 March announcing the commencement of a unified ticketing system for dues payment.

Transport commissioner defends policy

Contacted by PREMIUM TIMES, the transport commissioner, Mr Luke, defended the permit regime, saying it was introduced to regulate dispatch riders operating motorcycles despite the state’s restriction on commercial motorcycle operations.

He alleged that previous permit collections were not remitted to government. “People were being defrauded,” he said.

Asked who defrauded people on the guise of revenue generation for government, he declined comment but said PREMIUM TIMES should investigate.

Mr Luke also claimed that security agencies had linked some dispatch riders to criminal activities.

“Security agencies have found out that what is mostly found in those boxes the dispatch riders use is drugs and ammunition. More than 50 per cent of them are using it for illegal businesses. However, we still have those using it for legitimate businesses,” he said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how a dispatch rider allegedly absconded with $10,000 of his employer’s money which he was asked to deposit at a bank.

Mr Luke said the ministry introduced profiling to distinguish legitimate operators from criminals.

According to him, the profiling exercise includes the collection of riders’ names, photographs, phone numbers and guarantors, as well as branding of motorcycles, delivery boxes and helmets.

He said the N100,000 payment was a one-off fee covering identity cards, branding, tracking and other security measures.

“It takes care of their tracking, identity cards, branding of the helmet they will be wearing, branding of their boxes. Even the number on the helmet will be the same that appears on the box,” he said.

Responding to questions about why the ministry was issuing permits despite the state’s motorcycle restrictions, Mr Luke said the arrangement predated his appointment.

“I met it that way. They had to approach us. As a listening government, we listened,” he said.

The commissioner ended the telephone interview before responding to further questions. Subsequent calls to his phone were not answered.

PREMIUM TIMES also sent him a detailed media enquiry via text message and WhatsApp, requesting, among other things, the policy justification and cost breakdown for the N100,000 fee, the legal basis for impounding motorcycles, reasons negotiations with the NLC failed, and whether the ministry would review the levy. He had yet to respond as of the time of filing this report.

Labour commissioner speaks

When contacted, the Commissioner for Labour and Manpower Planning, Ikoedem Ekong, said he would have to “hear from both sides” before he can respond to PREMIUM TIMES enquiry.

“We will invite them today for a meeting,” he said on Thursday, 9 July.