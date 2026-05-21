Swedish giants AIK Fotboll have officially confirmed that Nigerian winger Zadok Yohanna will not join the Super Eagles squad for the upcoming Unity Cup in London despite receiving a maiden invitation from Nigeria.

The club announced the decision in an official statement, revealing that Yohanna remains in the final phase of his rehabilitation programme and will therefore stay back in Sweden instead of linking up with the Super Eagles for the invitational tournament scheduled to hold between 26 May and 30 May.

The club stated in an official release on its website and social media pages:

“AIK Football is proud of Zadok Yohanna who has been selected for the Nigerian national team for their participation in the Unity Cup in London. However, Zadok is in an important final stage of his rehabilitation and the club has therefore decided not to release him on national team duty this time,” the club said.

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The Swedish side also stressed that sporting considerations played a major role in the decision, underlining Yohanna’s growing importance to the team after his impressive start to life in the Allsvenskan.

“AIK Football is happy and proud that Zadok Yohanna has been selected for the Nigerian national team for the Unity Cup, which will be played in London between May 26-30, 2026. The decision not to let him travel to London is based partly on the fact that he is in rehabilitation, but also on sporting reasons, as Zadok is an important player for AIK Football.

“We look forward to seeing Zadok represent the Nigerian national team in the future.”

The development comes as a setback for Super Eagles head coach Éric Chelle, who had included the exciting winger in his squad as part of efforts to inject fresh attacking options into the national team ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations build-up.