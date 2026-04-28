A Rivers State High Court has ordered the Nigerian Navy to vacate a disputed property in Port Harcourt and pay N200 million in damages to the Lawrence Zidougha family, ending a long-running legal battle.

The suit, filed in 2016 by Bodiseowei Zidougha against the Chief of Naval Staff, the Nigerian Navy, and the Commander of NNS Pathfinder, challenged the navy’s occupation of the estate on Plot 81, GRA Phase 1, Diobu, Port Harcourt.

The claimant, Mr Zidougha, who is the estate administrator, shared the copy of the 44-page judgement with PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Zidougha had asked the court to declare the Nigerian Navy’s use of the property without his approval unlawful and amounting to trespass, and to order the Navy to leave the property and pay N150 million in damages.

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Court finds navy liable for trespass

Delivering judgement in March 2026, Justice Chinwendu Nwogu held that the claimant had established his case and affirmed the family’s ownership of the property.

“I find merit in the case of the claimant, and the same succeeds,” the judge stated, holding that the Nigerian Navy’s use of the property without Mr Zidougha’s approval is unlawful and illegal and constitutes trespass.

It further declared that Mr Zidougha, as administrator of the estate, is entitled to full control and enjoyment of the property.

“An order be and is hereby made that the defendants shall forthwith vacate the property.

“An order of perpetual injunction restraining the Nigerian Navy, either by themselves, agents, privies, proxies, and or by whomsoever and in any manner, howsoever, from further trespass and/or continuing trespass of the property,” the court held.

The court also awarded N200 million as exemplary damages against the Nigerian Navy and ordered: “10% interest rate per annum on the judgement sum until final liquidation.”

Background: Years of petitions, disputed engagement

The dispute traces back to the early 2000, following the death of the Lawrence Zidougha, a retired lieutenant-general, who bought the property from the Rivers State Government.

According to a Facebook post by the younger Zidougha, his late mother wrote several letters to the Nigerian Navy through a lawyer, as well as to the Presidency and the Senate, between 2001 and 2010, without response.

“From 2001 till 2010, everything we tried, the Navy ignored,” he wrote on the social media platform.

He added that he later continued the effort and was invited to the naval headquarters in Abuja in May 2011.

“At the meeting, they apologised for all the hassles they’ve put us through, and they agreed the property isn’t theirs. They agreed they would pay rent in arrears (from 2010),” he said.

He also claimed the navy indicated interest in purchasing the property and asked him to submit an offer letter.

“They promised they were going to call me, but they never did,” he said.

Government document backs ownership

A letter dated 12 February 2004 from the Rivers State Bureau of Lands and Survey supports the family’s claim.

“I am directed to refer to your letter of 8 February 2003 and regret to inform you that plot 81 GRA phase 1 Diobu, Port Harcourt is not available for sale as it is no longer under our portfolio,” stated the letter addressed to the naval authorities.

“The said plot 81 GRA phase 1 Diobu Port Harcourt is now the bonafide property of one Zidougha Lawrence, the state lessee, who bought the same from Rivers State Government in 1989.”

It advised: “If you’re desperately interested in the subject plot, then you can approach the administrators of the estate of Lawrence Zidougha with a view to purchasing same.”

Despite this, Mr Zidougha alleged that the navy neither concluded negotiations nor disengaged from the property.

“The Navy has been intentional with their irrationality and disregard for my family and late General L. T. Zidougha, and this is absolutely not fair,” he said.

Navy cites court process

Responding to earlier reports, the spokesperson of the Nigerian Navy, Abiodun Folorunsho, said the Navy would not comment publicly due to ongoing litigation.

“Our attention has been drawn to a publication concerning the Nigerian Navy and the ongoing issue of an alleged property dispute in Rivers State,” he wrote in a statement posted on X.

Mr Folorunsho shared a link to the post with PREMIUM TIMES.

“As the matter is currently before the courts, it would be inappropriate for the Nigerian Navy to make any public comments while judicial proceedings are ongoing.”

He added that the Navy has “full confidence in the judicial process” and urged the public to avoid “baseless speculation or one-sided narratives.”

PREMIUM TIMES again contacted Mr Folorunsho to confirm whether the Nigerian Navy has appealed the judgement or intends to comply with the court order.

“We are appealing,” he responded to our reporter.