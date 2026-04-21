The Government of Cross River State has reported an occurrence of COVID-19 in the state, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

Henry Ayuk, the state’s Commissioner for Health, made the announcement at a news conference on Tuesday in Calabar.

According to him, the fresh case involved a Chinese national, who worked with Lafarge and flew into the country on 17 March, before taking ill.

The commissioner stated that the Chinese’ case became worse at the medical facility of his office and had to be taken to the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH).

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He explained that at the UCTH, his samples were taken and all protocols followed; it was subsequently confirmed that he had symptoms of COVID-19.

“We are, however, happy to report that he is doing well,” the commissioner said.

Mr Ayuk, a medical doctor, asserted that the Ministry of Health had, however, been repositioned by the current administration, to handle and manage any situation – diseases or epidemic outbreaks.

According to him, unfortunately, there have been silent infections and clear cases from time to time.

“But we are determined that for every ailment, every disease or outbreak, if it is identified here in the state, there should be no alarm.

“The state will do well in terms of surveillance or containment of an outbreak. Whatever it is, we will do our best to contain it. So, there is no alarm.

“When this case was reported in about three or four days ago, we decided to be careful to confirm and ensure that the processes involved with identifying and confirming every case of COVID-19, are duly followed.

“The protocols have been followed and confirmed that a 53-year-old Chinese who work in Akamkpa Local Government Area of the state has COVID-19,” he said.

On her part, Inyang Ekpenyong, the state epidemiologist, announced that in response to the case, the state emergency response unit had been activated.

She, however, noted that there was currently an ongoing contact tracing and line listing of those the Chinese may have been in contact with.

While noting the last case of confirmed case of COVID-19 in Cross River to be in 2022, the epidemiologist, however, feared that the Chinese may have contacted the virus here in Nigeria.

“The incubation period for this virus is usually between two to 14 days, but the Chinese flew into Nigeria from China on 17 March and started developing the symptoms on 10 April.

“This is well beyond the 14 days incubation period. Like I said, we are doing the line listing of those he may have come in contact with, as part of our containment efforts.

“We have also activated the emergency response center and deployed rapid response teams to Akamkpa, where the victim works.

“There is no way we can stop this disease, but we can stop the disease outbreak.

“It will be wrong not to contain or manage it by ensuring that people do not die,” she stated.

Similarly, Yewande Olatunde, a medical doctor and the World Health Organisation coordinator in Cross River, stated that the disease was still around.

“We must explore all preventive measures to protect ourselves.” she stressed.