The University of Benin (UNIBEN) says it has achieved full accreditation by the National Universities Commission (NUC) for all its academic programmes for the first time in many years.

Public Relations Officer of UNIBEN, Benedicta Ehanire, announced this in a statement made available to reporters on Sunday in Benin.

She noted that the development, which marked a significant milestone for the institution, followed a comprehensive accreditation exercise by the NUC in October and November 2025.

She said the exercise cut across the university’s faculties, schools and centres, with the results conveyed in a letter dated 7 April to the Vice-Chancellor (VC)

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Reacting to the outcome, the VC, Edoba Omoregie, described the achievement as a product of sustained hard work and institutional commitment to academic excellence.

“This feat reflects the dedication of our management and staff to upholding high educational standards and promoting academic distinction,” he said.

Mr Omoregie commended the university’s Senate, faculties, departments and relevant committees for their diligence in ensuring compliance with accreditation requirements.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to strengthening both undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, in line with his five-point agenda.

NAN reports that the full accreditation status, valid until 2030, positions UNIBEN among institutions with strong compliance with national academic standards.