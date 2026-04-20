The question that matters most about a 109-year-oldNigerian bank is not how it survived but what it has learned.

Union Bank of Nigeria turns 109 this week. The milestone invites retrospection, but the more useful exercise is projection. The conditions under which the next century of Nigerian banking will operate differ fundamentally from those that shaped the last. The institutions that endure will be those that recognised the shift early enough to reorganise for it. What does Union Bank’s century long institutional arc suggest about what that reorganisation requires?

Three forces will reshape the sector by mid-century. Each is already visible. None is yet fully priced into how most banks operate.

The first is climate. Nigeria sits among the world’s most climate vulnerable economies. Agriculture, the largest employer in the country, faces rising temperature stress, erratic rainfall, and more frequent extreme weather. Any bank with meaningful agricultural exposure is already, whether it acknowledges it or not, a climate risk institution. The question is not whether climate affects the loan book, but whether the institution manages that exposure before it materialises as losses or only after it does.

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Union Bank has chosen the former path. The bank now operates with almost 60% of its branches and ATMs across the country being solar powered. In rural and Northern locations where national grid supply is intermittent, solar infrastructure is not a sustainability gesture; it is a service continuity decision. A branch that cannot open because the generator failed is a branch that has abandoned its customers for the day. Solar power removes that dependency. It also reduces the bank’s carbon footprint and builds resilience against the energy disruptions that climate stress will intensify.

The second force is demographic. Nigeria’s population will approach 400 million by 2050. Most of the growth will be young, significantly urban, and concentrated in economic segments that the banking industry has historically underserved. A sector built to serve the formally employed will lose relevance as informal and semi formal economic participation continues to grow. The banks that thrive in 2050 will be those that began building products, distribution, and underwriting for this population today.

Union Bank’s own workforce profile reflects an awareness of this shift. The bank’s over 6,000 employees have an average age of thirty-five. Eighty-five per cent are aged forty or below. This is not a legacy workforce waiting for retirement. It is a digitally fluent, succession ready institutional base whose professional instincts are closer to the customer of 2040 than to the customer of 2010. That alignment is a strategic asset that does not appear on any balance sheet.

The third force is governance. Nigerian banking has been shaped by periodic institutional crises, from the failures of the 1990s through the consolidation of 2005 to the regulatory interventions that have tested individual institutions in recent years. Each cycle has raised the bar. The governance structures that were adequate in 2005 are not adequate in 2026. The institutions that will survive the next cycle are those whose internal architecture can absorb external pressure without institutional disorientation.

Union Bank has invested heavily in this dimension. Staff attrition fell from about eighteen per cent to almost fourteenper cent over the past year. A forty per cent bank wide salary increase, implemented in November 2024, was one of the most substantial in the sector, and the bank’s third such increase since 2022.

A twenty-four per cent promotion cycle in 2025 was the largest the institution had carried out in a decade. A Deloitte managed independent whistleblowing system underpins the bank’s speak-up culture. These are not visible investments; they are foundational ones. An institution whose staff trust its systems, feel fairly compensated, and see genuine advancement pathways is an institution that holds together when the external environment does not.

Underneath these three forces sits a broader proposition about institutional endurance. The bank’s multi-million investment in corporate social responsibility and sustainability in 2025, deployed through more than forty NGO partnerships and reaching over 10,000 direct beneficiaries across education, financial literacy, disability inclusion, and environmental programming, is one expression of a long horizon view.

The maintenance of over 245 branches across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, at a time when some competitors are shrinking their physical footprint, is another. Neither decision optimises for the current quarter. Both optimise for the next decade.

Most Nigerian banks have existed for fewer than thirty years. A handful have reached fifty. Union Bank has reached 109. That duration is not a trophy but a data set. It tells you what institutional survival in a volatile, rapidly growing African economy actually requires: the willingness to be present through cycles, to invest in infrastructure whose returns compound slowly, and to build internal systems strong enough to hold when external conditions test them.

The bank’s 109-year record does not guarantee it will meet the demands of the next century. No institutional history guarantees any outcome. What it demonstrates is that the model can work. A Nigerian bank can absorb a century of disruption and remain trusted by its customers, present in its communities, and committed to the demanding, unglamorous work that building a country’s financial infrastructure requires.

The work ahead holds more challenges than the work behind. Climate, demographics, technology, and governance will test every institution in this sector. The institutions that pass those tests will be the ones that started preparing earliest.

109 years is a long preparation. The next hundred begin now.