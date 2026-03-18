The Benin Traditional Council has introduced new rules for visiting the Palace of the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, citing security concerns and the need to preserve the dignity of the palace.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the measures are contained in a statement issued in Benin by the Secretary to the council, Frank Irabor, and made available to journalists on Tuesday.

The statement read in part: “The council has observed with concern that some individuals have continued to abuse His Royal Majesty’s hospitality and magnanimity by entering the Palace grounds without permission.

“Considering the prevailing security challenges, the Benin Traditional Council has deemed it necessary to regulate access to the Palace.”

“Visitors are now required to submit a written application and obtain prior approval before accessing the Palace.”

It further stated that loitering and unauthorised movements within the palace had become strictly forbidden.

“An official Palace Access Pass will be issued to authorised persons and visitors, and the pass must be visibly displayed at all times within the Palace,” it added.

The council frowned at unauthorised access into the palace, adding that it would take necessary actions against violators.

It warned that individuals or groups found without permits or approval within the Palace would face dire consequences.

“The public is advised to cooperate in preserving the traditions, dignity, and security of the Benin Kingdom,” the council stated.

(NAN)