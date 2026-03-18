Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto and President General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA). Shawwal

The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Sa’ad Abubakar, has directed Muslims across Nigeria to begin the search for the new moon of Shawwal 1447 AH from Wednesday.

Mr Abubakar gave the directive in a statement issued on Tuesday in Sokoto and signed by the Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council, Sambo Junaidu.

According to the statement, Wednesday, 18 March, which corresponds to Ramadan 29, 1447 AH, has been designated for the sighting of the new moon.

“This is to inform the Muslim Ummah that Wednesday, March 18, which is equivalent to the 29th day of Ramadan 1447 AH, should be the day to start looking for the new moon of Shawwal 1447 AH,” the statement said.

It urged Muslims who sight the moon to report such sightings to the nearest District or Village Head for onward communication to the Sultan.

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The statement also provided the following telephone numbers: 0803 715 7100, 0806 630 3077, 0803 596 5322, 0803 594 5903, and 0706 714 6900—through which credible sightings could be reported directly to the Sultan’s office.

The Sultan prayed to Allah to assist Muslims in the discharge of their religious obligations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the sighting of the new moon will mark the end of Ramadan 1447 AH and the beginning of Shawwal, which signals the celebration of Eid-el-Fitr by Muslims worldwide.

(NAN)