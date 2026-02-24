Etim Etim, the director of strategic communications for the ARISE Renewed Hope Initiative, the platform coordinating the reelection campaign of Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State, has warned that the entry of the sons of President Bola Tinubu and other prominent Nigerian politicians into the 2027 general elections “portends danger to society.”

In an opinion article published on 13 February by TheCable and other news platforms, the communications director, Mr Etim, expressed concern over reports that President Tinubu’s son, Seyi, Nyesom Wike’s son, Joachim, and David Umahi’s son, Osborne, are preparing to contest elections for various positions.

Background

Mr Etim announced his appointment to the ARISE Renewed Hope Initiative in January via a Facebook post, stating that he would lead strategic media engagement to highlight Governor Eno’s achievements and build support for his reelection.

The organisation was established to coordinate Governor Eno’s nomination process and campaign activities ahead of the 2027 election, as well as mobilise support for Mr Tinubu’s reelection.

According to political permutations cited in the article, Mr Tinubu’s son, Seyi, is believed to be interested in contesting for the Lagos State governorship in 2027, reportedly with his father’s backing.

Mr Etim stated in the article that Mr Wike’s son, Joachim, is said to be positioned for the House of Representatives seat for Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency in Rivers State.

PREMIUM TIMES has not verified these claims.

READ ALSO: Wike nullifies 485 Abuja land documents over forgery concerns

What is certain, however, is that Mr Umahi’s 27-year-old son, Osborne, is the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the chairmanship seat of Ohaozara Local Government Area in Ebonyi State. The election is scheduled for August.

Etim’s fear

“Apart from its huge financial returns, Nigerian politics is attractive to these political children because of ease of entry,” Mr Etim stated in his article. “Unlike in the private sector, where we spend days preparing for job interviews and, on being employed, toil hard to climb the ladder, these privileged political children don’t lift a finger before they are ushered into offices.”

He said that while there is nothing inherently wrong with any Nigerian, “whether the son of a train driver or the daughter of a senator” seeking public office, manipulating rules or twisting processes to favour elite families would undermine democratic fairness.

“For one, ordinary folks and their children do not stand a chance. Who will contest against Joachim Wike in Rivers State or Seyi Tinubu in Lagos?” he asked.

PREMIUM TIMES could not immediately reach the leadership of the ARISE Renewed Hope Initiative for their comment on the issue.

Mr Etim’s opinion does not necessarily reflect the position of the ARISE Renewed Hope Initiative or that of Governor Eno.