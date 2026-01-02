The President of the International Press Institute (IPI) Nigeria, Musikilu Mojeed, has vowed that the organisation will not succumb to intimidation while discharging its responsibility of protecting journalists in the country.

“Let me assure you, dear colleagues, that: No amount of intimidation, mudslinging, or character assassination will deter IPI Nigeria from its mission.

“We remain committed to press freedom, journalists’ safety, ethical journalism, and an improved operating environment for the Nigerian media,” Mr Mojeed stated in a communication to IPI Nigeria members in December.

Mr Mojeed, who is the editor-in-chief of Premium Times, was reacting to a false media report that accused him of unethical conduct.

The two papers – The Authority and Peoples Daily – had published a false report in December claiming that a non-profit organisation, Global Rights Nigeria, accused Mr Mojeed of “lacking integrity”.

However, the papers quickly retracted the story. They apologised to Mr Mojeed after Global Rights Nigeria stated that it had not issued a statement, which the papers claimed they had relied on for the false story.

The apology and retraction by The Authority newspaper was signed by its Executive Director, Chuks Akunna and published on the newspaper’s website.

The newspaper described its story as “regrettable and phantom”.

“The management of The Authority Newspapers hereby apologises for the regrettable and phantom report… that somehow found its way into our website,” Mr Akunna said.

The newspaper claimed that internal investigations revealed that the login details of its late executive director (publications) were used to post the false story without authorisation.

The paper added that there were “strong pointers that this mishap was the handiwork of an ex-employee.”

It stated that it had since blocked access to the compromised login details and was continuing its investigations, while stressing that it holds IPI Nigeria “in high esteem” and would not participate in any campaign to undermine the institute.

“We are deeply sorry,” the statement concluded.

The other newspaper, the Peoples Daily, admitted that the allegations it had earlier published against Mr Mojeed were “inaccurate”.

“Detailed fact-check by the Peoples Daily has revealed the allegations attributed to a civil society organisation and other commentators were unsubstantiated, speculative, and did not reflect the true character, professional conduct, or record of Mr Mojeed.

“We have since established that Mr Musikilu Mojeed has not engaged in any form of unethical journalism, intimidation, racketeering, or financial impropriety as earlier implied in our report,” the Peoples Daily stated on its website.

‘Shadowy interests’

Mr Mojeed, in his communication to IPI Nigeria members, linked the false report to the IPI Nigeria’s recent decision to blacklist two Nigerian governors and the inspector-general of police for their repressive actions against journalists.

“Since then, shadowy interests have sought to distract, intimidate, and discredit both the Institute and its leadership through falsehoods, planted commentaries, and coordinated smear narratives, some of them unfortunately laundered through media platforms and proxy voices,” he stated.

“We are conscious that those uncomfortable with scrutiny may seek to use even fellow journalists or commentators as instruments in this campaign. We regard this, regrettably, as part of the cost of principled leadership and service.”

The IPI Nigeria president said he would “take appropriate legal and other steps to defend his integrity, and that he remains focused on the organisation’s core work and responsibilities.

“I thank you for your solidarity, vigilance, and continued support. I urge members to rely only on verified information, resist the amplification of falsehoods, and remain united as we confront these challenges together,” he said to the IPI Nigeria members.

In December, the IPI Nigeria blacklisted Akwa Ibom State Governor Umo Eno, Niger State Governor Mohammed Bago, and Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun for their attack on the media.

Except for Governor Eno, who resorted to a campaign of calumny against the IPI Nigeria, Messrs Bago and Egbetokun have been engaging the IPI Nigeria on how they could be delisted from the organisation’s Book of Infamy.