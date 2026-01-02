Eight persons died and 11 others were injured in a road crash at the NASFAT turning point on the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway.

The Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps confirmed the incident on Thursday in Abeokuta.

Its spokesman, Babatunde Akinbiyi, said the crash occurred about 3.00 p.m., involving a Mazda bus and a Volvo truck.

“An eyewitness said the truck attempted a U-turn towards Ibadan when the speeding Mazda bus rammed into it.

READ ALSO: 29 killed in two separate road accidents in Jigawa

“Twenty-one people were involved; eight died, while 11 were injured. Two adult males escaped unhurt,” Mr Akinbiyi said.

He said rescue operations were conducted by TRACE, the police, FRSC and the Ogun State Emergency Management Agency.

Four injured victims were taken to the State Hospital, while seven others were treated at FAMOBIS Hospital, Lotto.

The wrecked vehicles were taken to RCCG Police Station, while the deceased were deposited at the morgue. (NAN)