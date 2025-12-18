Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State on Wednesday defended his administration’s financial record, insisting that all funds received and spent by the state are properly documented and available for public scrutiny.

The governor stated that he left over N300 billion in the state’s coffers before the declaration of emergency rule and, upon his return, found over N600 billion, with detailed records of expenditures and ongoing projects intact.

The governor stated this while inaugurating the 14.2-kilometre Obodhi–Ozochi Road at the Ozochi playground in Ahoada-East Local Government Area of the state, Rivers State TV posted details of the speech on Facebook.

“Every penny we are spending, the record is there,” Mr Fubara said.

“Evidence of it will be shown within now and the next six months. Nobody can question my sincerity or genuineness. I am not associated with fraudulent acts. My professional background is in accounting, and record-keeping is my strength.”

Claims backed by documentation

Weeks ago, the Speaker of Rivers House of Assembly, Martin Amaewhule, accused Mr Fubara of abandoning public schools to deteriorate despite inheriting over N600 billion from then-Sole Administrator, Ibok-Ette Ibas.

President Bola Tinubu appointed Mr Ibas, a retired chief of naval staff, the sole administrator of Rivers after declaring a state of emergency and suspending Governor Fubara, his deputy and the legislature.

Mr Ibas exited office in September, following the expiration of the six-month emergency rule.

The speaker’s allegations may have triggered the governor’s remarks.

At the ceremony, Mr Fubara stressed that his administration maintains comprehensive financial records, covering both periods before and after the emergency rule, countering public speculation over the management of state resources.

According to him, all inflows and outflows are traceable, and the government is prepared to present the details when required.

He added that his years in public service under former governors Rotimi Amaechi and Nyesom Wike were marked by transparency and accountability, saying his record remains unblemished.

14.2km Obodhi–Ozochi Road commissioned

Mr Fubara, at the event, explained that the project was initiated on 8 November 2022, by his predecessor as part of development efforts in Ahoada East and West, and was sustained and expanded by his administration after he assumed office.

“When we came on board, it was natural that we saw this project to its conclusion,” he said.

“To show our appreciation for the support of your son, Rt Hon. Edison Ehie, we extended the project by an additional 4.4 kilometres, bringing it to the 14.2 kilometres we are commissioning today,” he told a jubilant crowd.

Mr Ehie is a former Rivers lawmaker, who refused to support the plot to impeach Mr Fubara. He was later appointed chief of staff to the governor after resigning from the state assembly.

Mr Fubara reiterated his administration’s development philosophy, which he said prioritises completion over ceremonial flag-offs.

“We don’t believe in flagging off projects, and wasting money or abandoning them. We believe in commissioning what we have truly delivered with the people’s money,” he said.