The House of Representatives has established a seven-member ad hoc committee to investigate alleged discrepancies between tax laws passed by the National Assembly and the versions subsequently gazetted and made public.

The decision followed a matter raised by a lawmaker, Abdulsamad Dasuki (PDP, Sokoto), during Wednesday’s plenary session.

Mr Dasuki argued that the content of the gazetted tax laws did not reflect what lawmakers had debated and approved on the floor of the House, claiming that his legislative rights had been compromised.

Speaking during the plenary, Speaker Abbas Tajudeen said the House was taking the matter seriously.

“In that respect, I’m happy to announce to you that the following members have been appointed to the committee,” he said.

Aliyu Betara will serve as the committee chairman, while members include Idris Wase, Sada Soli, Adedeji Faleke, Igariwey Iduma, Fred Agbedi and Babajimi Benson.

Mr Tajudeen further directed that the committee complete its investigation and submit a report to the House within one week.

“They have one week within which to report to this honourable House their findings and their investigation,” he said.

The committee is expected to review the discrepancies and determine whether the variations between the versions passed by the House and the gazetted copies were deliberate, accidental, or a result of administrative errors.

President Tinubu signed the four tax bills on 26 June,

They are the Nigeria Tax Bill, Nigerian Tax Administration Bill, National Revenue Service (Establishment) Bill and the Joint Revenue Board (Establishment).