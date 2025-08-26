The Chairperson of Yala local government council in Cross River State, Fred Okem, was on Tuesday impeached by the councillors on the allegations of financial misappropriation.

The eleven-point impeachment notice, signed by 12 out of the 14 of them, the councillors said Mr Okem’s impeachment was based on the Cross River State Local Government Law No. 2 (2007) Section 3, subsection 3a-d.

The councillors accused Mr Okem of gross misconduct in carrying out his functions as the council chairperson.

According to the notice of impeachment seen by the News Agency of Nigeria, the councillors alleged that the chairperson misappropriated the council’s funds.

The councillors also accused the chairperson of failure to address the legislative arm on the state of affairs of the local government council as enshrined in the local government law section 3 subsection (1).

They said that they impeached him because of his alleged refusal to present income and expenditure to the council as enshrined in the local government law, section 3(d) and refusal to assent to motions and resolutions passed by the legislative council, hence neglecting implementation of such resolutions, therefore, making the arm of government ineffective.

The councillors also accused the chairperson of refusing to make funds available for them to renovate and access their offices nine months after inauguration.

When contacted, Emmanuel Unah, the spokesperson to Mr Okem, said he (Okem) would speak on the matter at the “appropriate time” as he was in a meeting with the state governor.