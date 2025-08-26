Rakeem Mkambala, the three-day-old grandson of actress Iyabo Ojo, has become an internet sensation.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Priscilla, daughter of Ojo, welcomed her first child, Rakeem, with her Tanzanian husband, singer Juma “Juma Jux” Mkambala, on Sunday in Canada.

Rakeem’s birth marked the couple’s first child together, following a series of high-profile wedding ceremonies that began with an Islamic nikah in Tanzania in February.

The wedding continued with a traditional celebration in Lagos in April, and ended with a grand finale in Dar es Salaam on 28 May. The events drew widespread online attention and attracted numerous prominent guests.

Shortly after his arrival, an Instagram account was created for Rakeem, instantly propelling him into the spotlight.

The page, which features a single post— a photo of the newborn alongside his mother and grandmother, amassed more than 166,000 followers within hours.

This newspaper’s check on the page revealed that the account follows only two people: Rakeem’s parents.

Among the notable figures already following the page are actress Toyin Abraham, his grandmother, and Wunmi, the widow of the late singer Mohbad.

Celebrities’ children

Priscilla is not the first celebrity to create a social media account for her newborn. She follows in the footsteps of skit maker Nosa “Lasisi” Afolabi, actress Tomike Adeoye, and content creator Bukunmi “Kie Kie” Adeaga-Ilori, among others.

Checks by this newspaper revealed that Lasisi’s daughter, Rain Afolabi, already commands over 179,000 followers on Instagram, while Adeoye’s daughter, Aria Adeoye, has more than 86,000.

Kie Kie’s daughter, Oluwashonaolami, boasts an even larger following of over 244,000.

This newspaper also discovered that while most celebrity children’s accounts are open to the public, some parents prefer to keep their children’s pages private, carefully vetting follow requests.

For instance, actors Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman and Ibrahim maintain their son Keon Iman’s account as private, with over 21,000 followers.

The trend highlights how celebrity children are inheriting their parents’ fan bases in an era where social media influence and profitability are increasingly powerful.

In Rakeem’s case, it reflects how fans of his parents and grandmother have shown keen interest in his life even before his birth.

As of press time, it remains unclear what type of content Priscilla and Juma Jux intend to post on their son’s page.

Backstory

The couple’s relationship first drew public attention in September 2024, when photos of them began circulating on social media.

Then further images emerged during the music star’s holiday in Nigeria, where he was given a presidential-style reception by Priscilla.

He was later welcomed at a lavish event hosted by Priscilla’s mother, which generated media buzz.

Juma Jux, born on 1 September 1989 in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, discovered his passion for music at the age of 16. He initially entertained friends with his rap performances before deciding to pursue a full-time career in the industry.

Priscilla, born on 13 March 2001, graduated with a degree in Media and Theatre Arts from Babcock University. She made her acting debut at 14 in the film “Beyond Disability”, a role that earned her a nomination for Best Child Actress at the Best of Nollywood (BON) Awards.