The Kings College Lagos Class of 2005 has commemorated their 20th graduation anniversary with a formal gala and the unveiling of legacy education projects.

The gathering brought together alumni, education leaders, government representatives, and business professionals in celebration of two decades of shared history and a renewed commitment to giving back to their alma mater.

In a message delivered on his behalf by the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Jamiu Tolani Alli-Balogun, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu congratulated the Class of 2005 and praised their efforts to support education through meaningful interventions.

“This celebration is more than a nostalgic gathering,” he said. “It is a powerful reminder of what quality education and community can produce.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu highlighted the group’s renovation of the Victoria Island Annex dining hall, installation of a 10,000-litre potable water system, and provision of student scholarships as outstanding examples of responsible citizenship.

“You stand as a testament to what the products of public education can achieve when they remain connected and committed,” he added.

The Principal of Kings College, Zachariah Magaji, also addressed the gathering with a heartfelt message of gratitude. He commended the alumni for staying engaged and for investing in the students currently passing through the school.

“Your journey since leaving Kings College is nothing short of inspiring,” he said. “You are living proof of what it means to grow in excellence and character.”

He recalled their recent support activities, including a shared meal with students and a career talk, and reminded them of the deeper values that continue to bind them together.

“Though of many nations, we will not forget that we are all brothers with a common debt,” he quoted from the school song.

Powerful keynote addresses

Keynote addresses at the event encouraged the alumni to go beyond commemoration and to deepen their impact across society.

Kenneth Okolie, Chief Executive Officer of SYNLAB Nigeria, in his keynote titled “Legacy, Leadership, and the Long Road Home,” challenged the Class of 2005 to work collectively to build a better future.

“Kings College does not just produce graduates; it produces nation-builders,” he said. “You already have the talent and the track record. Now what you need is shared intention.”

He encouraged them to see the anniversary not just as a reunion but as a platform to create new projects and drive social progress.

“Let this reunion be a launchpad. Imagine what you could build—a healthcare fund, an innovation hub, a mentorship programme,” he added.

David Apaflo, a 2004 alumnus of King’s College, delivered a powerful follow-up keynote titled “Brotherhood as a Strategy.”

He spoke about the strength of long-standing bonds formed during school years and how they can be used to achieve shared goals.

“Success isn’t random—it clusters around shared values and trust,” he said. “This room is one of the most powerful high-trust clusters you’ll ever be a part of.”

He encouraged the alumni to compete globally but to support each other locally, using the phrase “co-opetition” to describe a collaborative approach within a competitive environment.

“The KC connection isn’t the reason you get the deal,” he said. “It’s the reason you get in the room.”

He ended his speech with a challenge to the class: “This isn’t charity—it is an investment in our collective strength.”

Reconnection and reflection

The gala offered a time for reconnection and reflection. Classmates reunited, shared memories, and explored ways to work together going forward. One attendee summed up the mood: “This is more than a reunion—it’s a revival of purpose.”

The King’s College Class of 2005 made clear through their words and actions that their best years of impact still lie ahead.

