Barely 72 hours after blaming his imminent defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the party’s leadership crisis, Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has added a fresh narrative – he is now blaming the Nigerian Constitution for not allowing him to seek reelection as an “independent candidate.”

At an event in Government House, Uyo, on Thursday, Mr Eno confirmed his planned defection from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC). He said his defection was no longer news and warned commissioners to prepare their resignation letters if they were unwilling to join him in the APC.

“We want our commissioners and members of Exco, appointees, and those of you who are saying that you would not come, you are absolutely free not to join me, but you won’t be in my State Executive Council.

“Prepare to resign the day I announce that I am moving because you cannot; you are an appointee, and your loyalty is fully to me. You can’t be in my cabinet and play anti-party. It is what it is,” the governor said.

Mr Eno had, in the video of the event, blamed his imminent defection on the PDP leadership crisis, particularly the office of the national secretary, which is plagued by protracted litigation.

He vowed to retain control of the PDP structure in Akwa Ibom after defection to prevent “thieves” from hijacking it and using it to fight him, suggesting he was feeling jittery about the consequences of his defection ahead of the 2027 election.

It is not clear how he would achieve this, as it may pitch him against his predecessor, Udom Emmanuel, whom, this newspaper gathered, has refused to defect to the APC.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Independent candidate

Over time, opinions have been divided on the possibility of having independent candidates seek elective offices in the country, as members of the National Assembly have failed to reach a consensus on it.

Punch newspaper last year reported that the House of Representative had approved for first reading “A bill for an Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (As amended) to allow for the participation of candidates who are not sponsored by political parties in the presidential, governorship, National Assembly, State Houses of Assembly and local government council elections.”

It is not clear if the bill has made further progress beyond the first reading.

In his remarks on Sunday at a Thanksgiving Service to mark his second anniversary in office, Mr Eno appears to have backtracked on his reason for defection, turning the blame on the Nigerian Constitution.

“If the constitution had allowed an independent candidacy, maybe I would have been an independent candidate, so that you know I don’t belong to (party) A and B,” he said, in an attempt to divert the peoples attention from his imminent defection as he repeatedly referred to himself as a PDP member.

“But we must use a platform, but if through that platform God brings you, you must govern Akwa Ibom and you must run the state as much as you can,” he said, adding that he would make a public declaration on his political future in the coming days.

Mr Eno told the congregants that his greatest milestone in his two years in office was the peace and unity Akwa Ibom. He urged critics not to criticise and destroy the state but to proffer solutions.

“We cannot continue to fight ourselves. Already, as a nation, believe it or not, Akwa Ibom is a minority when you put this country together, and then even within the minority, we strive to divide ourselves again. Then we become the minority of the minority, and then people use that to work against us.

“For me, I have made my stand very clear, and in the coming days, I will make a public declaration. We are consulting,” he said.

I am being Biblical for supporting Tinubu – Eno

Mr Eno, a PDP governor, had publicly endorsed President Bola Tinubu and the Senate President Godswill Akpabio for another term in office, a move that can be considered as anti-party.

At the service, Mr Eno commended the president, describing him as the man to watch for releasing funds to the state governments.

“The president, who takes bold decisions on what others couldn’t do. For me, that’s the president to watch. I believe we are beginning to see the dividends of democracy.

“As a governor, I can tell you that if we have done projects in this state, it is because the federal government has released funds to state governors. We need to support him (President Tinubu) to continue.

“I don’t know how to mince words. They say you shouldn’t say like that; that is not politics. I am not a complete politician, so you’d forgive me.

“If I’m praying to God for a second term, why would I not pray for the president to have a second term. Did the Bible not teach me to do unto others as you wish that others do unto you? I am being Biblical,” he stressed.

Akwa Ibom has been governed by the PDP since the return of democracy in 1999. The previous three governors, Victor Attah, Godswill Akpabio, and Udom Emmanuel, all served two terms of eight years under the party platform.

He told the congregants that, like his predecessors, he should be allowed to govern for eight years.

“Every governor that had come before me did eight years. There is nothing wrong if you allow me to do eight years. Is there anything wrong?” he asked the congregants.

At the service, the governor announced the donation of vehicles for all former deputy governors of the state and chairpersons of all the political parties in the state.

The event was attended by APC leaders, including Stephen Ntukekpo, the state chairperson of the party and the Minister of State for Petroleum (Gas), Ekperikpo Ekpo, who commended the governor for uniting the state.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

