The race for gold in the women’s handball event at the 2025 National Sports Festival reached a fever pitch on Sunday, as Team Sokoto delivered a commanding statement of intent with a dominant 45–18 thrashing of Bauchi, sealing their spot in the semifinals in emphatic fashion.

From the first whistle at the handball court of the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abeokuta, Sokoto left no doubt about their supremacy, racing to a 24–12 halftime lead before stretching the margin with relentless attacks and watertight defence in the second half.

Their 27-goal victory margin was the largest of the round and sends a clear warning to the remaining contenders.

Ogun survive Delta scare to keep host dreams alive

In another quarterfinal clash, hosts Ogun State had their resilience tested but held firm to edge Delta State 39–33 in a pulsating encounter. Ogun started strongly, taking a 20–15 lead into the break, but Delta refused to go down quietly, clawing back in the second half.

Despite the pressure, Team Ogun held their nerve, spurred on by the raucous home crowd, and sealed their passage to the semifinals; fueling hopes of a fairytale medal finish on home soil.

Kogi upsets Oyo in fiery showdown

In one of the day’s most unexpected but brilliant performances, Team Kogi stunned favourites Oyo 30–24. Kogi charged out of the blocks to establish a dominant 18–10 first-half lead, and although Oyo fought back gallantly, they couldn’t overturn the deficit.

The result marks a significant milestone for Kogi’s rising handball team, who will now enter the semifinal stage with belief and momentum.

Edo edge Lagos in tactical masterclass

The last quarterfinal duel saw Edo State clinch a hard-fought 25–20 victory over Lagos. Edo took a slim 12–9 lead at halftime, and with a compact, disciplined second-half performance, they held off a late Lagos surge to book their place in the final four.

Day 7 Quarterfinal results (Sunday, May 25):

OGUN 39–33 DELTA (HT: 20–15)

SOKOTO 45–18 BAUCHI (HT: 24–12)

KOGI 30–24 OYO (HT: 18–10)

EDO 25–20 LAGOS (HT: 12–9)

With Sokoto, Ogun, Kogi, and Edo advancing, the women’s handball semifinals promise high-stakes action and intense drama, as each team eyes a place in the gold medal match at the Gateway Games 2025.

