The Nigerian Navy’s Forward Operating Base (FOB) Escravos says it has deactivated three illegal refining sites in Delta State.

Ikenna Okoloagu, a navy captain and commanding officer of the FOB Escravos, disclosed this to reporters on Thursday in Warri, Delta.

Mr Okoloagu said the personnel of the Base deactivated the illegal refining sites on Monday following credible information.

He said the sites were at the coastal community of Oteghele in Obodo Omadino in Warri South-West Local Government.

The navy captain said the illegal refining sites were allegedly laden with about 2,700 litres of stolen crude oil and 2,200 litres of illegally refined petrol.

He said the products were in two ovens, 10 dug-out pits, two drums and 26 polythene sacks.

“The operation is in line with the efforts to boost Nigeria’s daily crude oil production,” he said.

Mr Okoloagu further said the successful operation was in support of the ongoing Operation DELTA SANITY II, which according to him, is based on “credible intelligence”.

He said the operation further highlighted the base’s commitment to achieving the strategic directives of the Chief of Naval Staff, Emmanuel Ogalla, which focused on rooting out all forms of illegalities within the maritime environment.

He warned criminals to refrain from sabotaging the nation’s economic assets and added that anyone caught would be dealt with according to the law.

