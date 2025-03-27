The Police Command in Edo State has detained a 34-year-old man, Iyayi Omokaro, for allegedly hacking his elder brother, Friday Omokaro, 38, to death during a violent dispute.

CSP Moses Yamu, the command’s spokesperson, disclosed this in a statement obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Benin.

According to the police spokesperson, the incident occurred in Uzalla Community, Uhunmwode Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Yamu, a chief superintendent of police, said officers at the Ahor Division received a distress call on 25 March, at about 3:30 p.m., from residents of a camp in the community, reporting a fatal attack involving two brothers.

He said operatives, in collaboration with local vigilantes, swiftly mobilised to the scene.

“Upon arrival, they discovered Friday Omokaro lying in a pool of blood with deep machete wounds.

“The victim was immediately rushed to the hospital but was later confirmed dead by medical personnel.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“The police also recovered the murder weapon, a bloodstained cutlass, believed to have been used in the attack.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the tragic incident stemmed from a heated argument between the two siblings, which quickly escalated into a physical confrontation.

“In the heat of the fight, Iyayi Omokaro allegedly grabbed a cutlass and struck his elder brother multiple times, inflicting fatal wounds,” Mr Yamu said.

He added that the suspect, who was immediately taken into custody, confessed to committing the crime.

Mr Yamu assured the public that justice would be served, and expressed the command’s commitment to maintaining law and order in the state.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

