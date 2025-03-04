President Bola Tinubu has appointed Shamsedeen Babatunde Ogunjimi as the new Accountant General of the Federation after a rigorous selection process.

His appointment, approved today, takes effect from 7th March 2025, the same day the incumbent Oluwatoyin Madehin will retire.

Mr Ogunjimi, 57, was first named as Ms Madehin’s successor last December.

A selection committee later chose him through a competitive, rigorous, and merit-based process involving Directors of Accounts in the Federal Civil Service.

The committee conducted the process through three stages: a written assessment, an ICT proficiency test, and oral interviews.

The selection process underscores President Tinubu’s commitment to promoting transparency, excellence, and competence in key public service positions.

Mr Ogunjimi graduated from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, in 1990 with a Bachelor of Science in Accountancy. He also obtained a Master’s in Accounting and Finance from the University of Lagos.

He is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria.

President Tinubu congratulates Mr Ogunjimi on his appointment and urges him to discharge his duties in the service of Nigeria with integrity, professionalism, and dedication to Nigeria’s service.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)

March 4, 2025

