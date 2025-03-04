The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to implementing continuous reforms to improve business operations in Nigeria.

Mr Tunji-Ojo made this assurance while addressing journalists on Tuesday in Lagos after a closed-door interactive session with representatives from the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) and other stakeholders from the private sector.

He emphasised the private sector’s vital role in economic development and reiterated the ministry’s determination to foster an environment conducive to business growth.

The minister noted that the interactive session provided an opportunity for the government and private sector leaders to engage on key policy issues.

“This was a family meeting because the private sector is a strategic partner to the Ministry of Interior,” he said. “We understand the critical role they play in the socio-economic development of our country.”

Key reforms area

Mr Tunji-Ojo highlighted ongoing reforms in several key areas, including the expatriate quota system, business permits, and border control.

He said: “Reforms have to continue and it is a work in progress. A lot was done today with regard to the expatriate quota, our business permit and our work flow how it affects border control, the Nigeria Immigration Control (NIS) and the private sector issue.

“The most important thing is we have to take decisions that will protect the interest of Nigeria and we have to come up with creative strategies, and I think that’s what we have been able to do.”

As regards border control, the minister recently disclosed that an e-border solution has been deployed in 40 per cent of the country’s borders as part of efforts to improve the security of lives and property of those living in Nigeria.

He explained that the ministry is working towards streamlining bureaucratic processes to make it easier for both local and foreign businesses to operate in Nigeria.

Citing passport reforms as an example, he stressed that similar improvements would be applied to business-related policies.

Stakeholders engagement

Mr Tunji-Ojo also announced that a special committee comprising representatives from the ministry and the organised private sector would be established to fine-tune discussions and recommendations made during the interactive session.

He said the committee is expected to begin work within a week and propose reforms that address the concerns of businesses operating in Nigeria.

“We have agreed that this should not be a one-off meeting,” he added. “At least twice a year, we will reconvene to assess progress, listen to the private sector’s concerns, and adjust our policies accordingly.”

The minister assured that the government would uphold agreements reached with stakeholders and continue engaging with the private sector to ensure smooth policy implementation.

During the press briefing, NECA’s Director General, Adewale Oyerinde, noted that open communication between the government and businesses would enhance compliance and accelerate economic growth.

Mr Oyerinde commended the minister’s willingness to listen and take decisive action.

“We are all stakeholders in the Nigeria project. I want to commend the current government for opening up the channels of engagement. We are coming up with wonderful reforms, specifically, private sector-driven reforms,” he said.

