The Cardinal Onaiyekan Foundation for Peace, on Thursday, organised a one-day peacebuilding workshop for interfaith participants in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The foundation described peacebuilding and economic empowerment as catalysts for conflict resolution and peaceful coexistence.

The convener, Imaobong Nnsewo, said in her remark at the event that the workshop was a collaboration between the Foundation and Partners for Peace in the Niger Delta (P4P).

“We are gathered here under the canopy of a shared commitment to fostering harmony and peaceful co-existence among community members in Uyo,” Mrs Nnsewo said.

The workshop, which drew participants from the Itiam and Mbiaobong communities in Uyo, reiterated the need for collective efforts to strengthen interfaith dialogue and collaborations.

Empowerment

The foundation gave four Moslems and a Christian from the community a sewing machine and four wheelbarrows to aid them in their business.

The event brought together Christian and Muslim leaders in the focal community.

Mrs Nnsewo noted that Akwa Ibom is one of the most peaceful states in the country and said its sustenance requires “deliberate actions, community engagement and economic empowerment,” the targets she said the event was set out to achieve.

Catholic cleric Cardinal John Onaiyekan established the foundation in 2010, and since then, it has championed peaceful coexistence and social change in Nigeria and Africa.

According to Mrs Nnsewo, the foundation recognises that many conflicts, religious or ethnic, stem from deeper structural issues such as exclusion, whether religious, political, economic, or gender-based. She said the foundation addresses these issues by promoting ethical leadership, facilitating peace dialogues and equipping individuals with conflict transformation and resolution skills.

“In the same vein, Partners for Peace in the Niger Delta, a network supported by Partnership Initiatives in the Niger Delta is committed to building sustainable peace by addressing the root causes of conflicts and supporting local peace efforts.

Earlier in her paper presentation, one of the facilitators, Elizabeth Akpabio from Peace Foundation, identified poor communication, lack of compromise, prejudice, intolerance and lack of empathy as some causes of conflict.

Ms Akpabio defined conflict as a disagreement or a clash between two opposing forces or ideas or a struggle between two or more people.

