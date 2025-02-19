The resident doctors at University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan on Tuesday suspended the strike they embarked upon a day earlier.
The General Secretary of UCH’s Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), Uthman Adedeji, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).
NAN recalls that the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) had reconnected the UCH on Wednesday after some intervention following a power outage which lasted for over 100 days.
However, some parts of the College’s residential quarters were not reconnected.
The resident doctors then embarked on an indefinite strike on Monday insisting that all parts of the residential quarters must be reconnected.
Mr Adedeji said that power had now been restored to all parts of the residential areas, leading to the association suspending the industrial action.
“Arising from the Emergency General Meeting (EGM) we just ended this Tuesday night, we now s6at that the total and indefinite strike embarked upon at 4:01 p.m. on Monday has been suspended,” he said.
“Work will resume by 8 a.m. on Wednesday and all members are to resume at their duty posts at this time,” he said.
(NAN)
