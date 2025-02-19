The Police Command in Ogun has announced the arrival of music artiste Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as “Portable”, at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Eleweran, Abeokuta.

The 30-year-old singer was declared wanted for allegedly assaulting officials of the Ogun State Planning and Development Permit Authority (OGPDPA).

According to the police, he ignored multiple invitations after nine of his protégés were arrested and arraigned before an Abeokuta Magistrate Court.

CSP Omolola Odutola, the command’s spokesperson, disclosed this in a statement in Abeokuta on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the police command in Ogun had on Tuesday declared “Portable”, wanted for allegedly attacking some government officials on lawful duty.

Ms Odutola said the popular music star surrendered himself at exactly 1:23p.m at the command’s headquarters, Eleweran, Abeokuta.

‘‘His presence at the SCID is connected to an ongoing investigation.

The command assures the public that due process will be followed in handling this matter, and updates will be provided as necessary,” she said.

The police spokesperson urged the public to remain calm and avoid spreading unverified information.

Ms Odutola explained that the state police command remained committed to upholding justice and maintaining public order.

(NAN)

