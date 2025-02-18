John Oshodi, a US-based educator, has described the over two decades of victimisation of a Nigerian lecturer, Inih Ebong, despite several court rulings as an “institutional failure” and a “direct affront to the authority of the Nigerian government, (and) the judiciary”.

The University of Uyo (UniUyo), Akwa Ibom State, unjustly terminated Mr Ebong’s appointment in 2002 because of the lecturer’s persistent criticism of the federal university’s alleged maladministration and corruption.

About five successive UniUyo’s vice-chancellors have refused to reinstate Mr Ebong and pay his salary and other entitlements despite several court rulings in the lecturer’s favour.

Mr Ebong was an associate professor of theatre arts when UniUyo authorities, headed by then-Vice-Chancellor Akpan Ekpo, moved against the revered lecturer. Shortly after the university terminated Mr Ebong’s appointment, the authorities published a disclaimer on him in a national daily to prevent him from getting any other job elsewhere.

Mr Ebong has not only remained out of his job and unable to feed himself and his family for decades but was diagnosed with cardiac failure in 2020.

He is now fighting for survival and also for justice against UniUyo.

Oshodi’s appeal to Tinubu, Nigerian government

“This refusal to comply with a clear and binding court ruling is not merely an institutional failure; it is a direct affront to the authority of the Nigerian government, the judiciary, and the Federal Ministry of Education.

“The university’s actions undermine the very foundation of justice, transparency, and accountability and set a dangerous precedent for disregarding legal processes in the future,” said Mr Oshodi in an opinion article published on 16 February.

Mr Oshodi is a professor and expert in cross-cultural psychology, forensic/clinical psychology, police and prison science, and social justice.

He was born in Uromi, Edo State, South-south Nigeria. He has taught at Florida Memorial University, Florida International University, and Nova Southeastern University in the US.

Mr Oshodi asked President Bola Tinubu and the Nigerian government to act swiftly in Mr Ebong’s case.

“No institution, especially one in the public sector, should be allowed to defy the legal system without facing substantial punishment.

“The Nigerian government, under the leadership of President Tinubu, must act swiftly to restore justice and ensure that the rule of law is upheld. Immediate steps must be taken to hold the University of Uyo accountable for its refusal to comply with the court’s ruling. First, Prof. Nyaudoh Ndaeyo, the current Vice Chancellor, must be removed from his position for his role in perpetuating this injustice. His failure to ensure the enforcement of court decisions speaks to a broader lack of leadership and accountability within the university,” the professor said.

“Additionally, the Registrar and the Governing Council of the university must also be held accountable for their role in enabling this defiance of the law. Their failure to act responsibly in this matter calls into question their fitness for office.

“A daily substantial fine should be imposed on the university for every day it refuses to comply with the court’s ruling, starting immediately. This fine will help to ensure that the university faces real consequences for its continued defiance and will serve as a deterrent to other institutions that may be tempted to disregard the law.

“The Nigerian government must not allow this matter to be swept under the rug. If immediate action is not taken, it will send a clear message to all public institutions that they can defy the law without fear of reprisal.

“The time for passive tolerance of legal defiance is over. The people of Nigeria deserve institutions that respect the rule of law, and it is time for the University of Uyo to be held accountable for its actions. Prof. Ebong, who has endured two decades of suffering, must be reinstated and compensated for the harm done to him.

“The university’s leadership must face the consequences of their actions, and reforms must be implemented to ensure that such a blatant disregard for the law never happens again. The integrity of Nigeria’s educational system is at stake, and the government must act swiftly to restore trust in public institutions and uphold the rule of law.”

