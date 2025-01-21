The police in Rivers State have arrested five suspects linked to the murder of 34-year-old Rowland Horsefall, who was declared missing on 10 September 2024.

The suspects are Endurance Thompson, 23, Moses Benjamin, 29, Emmanuel Aniete, 32, David Ishaku, 34, and Boma Otonye, 41, all male.

Grace Iringe-Koko, the police spokesperson in Rivers, told journalists in Port Harcourt on Tuesday that the suspects were arrested after an intensive manhunt.

Mrs Iringe-Koko, a superintendent of police, alleged that the suspects abducted Mr Horsefall near the Slaughter Market area of Port Harcourt and later killed him after receiving a ransom.

“This tragic case began on 1 November when we received a distress call from one Gloria Iyenemi, a resident of Peace Valley Estate, Woji Town, reporting the abduction of her son,” Mrs Iringe-Koko stated.

According to the spokesperson, Mr Horsefall left home around 3:30 p.m. on 10 September to attend meetings at Dr Peter Odili Road and the Government Reserved Area in Port Harcourt.

She said that Ms Iyenemi attempted to contact him later that evening when he failed to return home.

“Horsefall answered his mother’s call around 9 p.m., assuring her he was on his way home.

“However, after a prolonged wait, Iyenemi tried calling again, but all attempts to reach him were unsuccessful,” Mrs Iringe-Koko said.

The spokesperson said that the following morning, at 5:05 a.m. on 11 September, Ms Iyenemi received a call from Mr Horsefall, informing her that he had been abducted.

She said the kidnappers later demanded a N2.5 million ransom, but Ms Iyenemi could only send N300,000.

“Subsequently, the kidnappers sent pictures and voice messages to Horsefall’s girlfriend, threatening to kill him unless she transferred an additional N300,000 to his bank account, which she promptly did.

“However, Horsefall was not released,” she said.

Mrs Iringe-Koko said that following the report of the crime, the police launched an investigation, leading to the arrest of one of the suspects, Mr Thompson.

“During interrogation, Thompson confessed to kidnapping Horsefall behind the Port Harcourt Zoo in the Trans Amadi Industrial Area.

“He revealed that after receiving ransom payments, the gang beat the victim to death and dumped his body along Queens/Kings Bakery at Abuloma Road,” Mrs Iringe-Koko said.

The spokesperson said the suspects would be charged to court, while the police are looking for other members of the gang.

(NAN)

