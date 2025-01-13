The Coordinator of the Office of the First Lady, Akwa Ibom State, Helen Obareki, says her office is ready to partner with the Nigeria Immigration Service, Akwa Ibom State Command, in sensitising the public, especially the girl-child on the dangers of illegal migration and trafficking.

Mrs Obareki, also a senior special assistant to Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State, gave the assurance on Friday, 10 January, when she received in her office the management staff of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Akwa Ibom State Command, led by the Comptroller, Agatha Odika, according to a press statement from the media unit of the office of the First Lady.

Mrs Obareki said her commitment to stop women and children trafficking was borne out of the need to curb the dangers faced by the victims, lured away from their families.

She said more work is needed to tackle human trafficking in Akwa Ibom. She expressed readiness to partner with the Immigration Service to produce sensitisation materials and put a stop to the illegal migration and trafficking of women and children.

“As an office, we will collaborate with you to see how we can stem this ugly tide of trafficking in our society. Our young children, especially the girls, need to be aware of the dangers of embarking on illegal migration,” Mrs Obareki said.

Mrs Obareki is Governor Eno’s daughter. She was appointed in October last year to coordinate the office after the First Lady, Patience, passed away on 26 September.

Comptroller speaks

The Comptroller, Ms Odika, commended Mrs Obareki for granting them an audience.

She said their duties include issuing passports and documents, border security, and immigration management for peace and unity of the state, and she reiterated her commitment to eliminating quackery in an era when the backlog of International passport issuance has passed.

The immigration chief, who commended Akwa Ibom State for its hospitality, lauded Governor Eno’s leadership style.

She assured that the immigration service has tentacles spread across the state to prevent scrupulous elements from carrying out nefarious activities.

