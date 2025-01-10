The Cross River State Government has said that the death of its Commissioner for Tourism, Abubakar Ewa, is a setback to ongoing reforms in the state’s tourism sector.

Erasmus Ekpang, the information commissioner, said this while speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Calabar on Friday.

NAN reports that Mr Ewa, 61, who died on Wednesday at a private hospital in Calabar, was attending the state executive council meeting before being rushed to the hospital

Mr Ekpang said that the government and people of Cross River were deeply shocked and traumatised by Mr Ewa’s sudden death.

He said that the late commissioner brought a lot of innovations and positive transformations to the state’s tourism sector.

“We are deeply saddened, he will be remembered for his significant contribution to tourism sector development.

“The tourism ministry witnessed significant growth and positive changes under his watch. His death will significantly affect the sector,” he said.

Mr Ekpang described the late Ewa as a team player, trailblazer, mobiliser and grassroots politician who positively impacted many people’s lives in the state.

