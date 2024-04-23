A lecturer at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) has been caught allegedly trying to sexually molest a female student in the university.

The lecturer, Mfonobong Udoudom, works at the General Studies Programme (GSP) Unit of the university, where he teaches Peace and Conflict Resolution and Nigerian People’s and Culture.

The incident happened on Monday in the lecturer’s office at the GSP complex of the institution.

Mr Udoudom was seen in a viral video clip putting on only shorts in his office where he was said to have attempted to molest the student.

But the clip did not show the female student he allegedly attempted to molest.

“You can see. We have been following this case from day one. We have all the tracks, all the voice notes and everything,” a voice said in the background of the clip.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the yet-to-be-identified victim is a married woman.

How it happened

Sources from the university told PREMIUM TIMES that Mr Udoudom had been suspected to be involved in alleged sex-for-grades for a long time in the institution.

In the latest incident, the lecturer was said to have threatened to fail the female student in his course if she refused to have an affair with him in his office.

A top official in the university, who asked not to be named, said the female student reported the the lecturer to the university management after he reportedly declined to accept money offered by the student.

The official said the institution’s management subsequently asked the student to pretend that she had agreed to have the affair with the lecturer while they monitored the situation.

UNN speaks

When contacted on Tuesday morning, the spokesperson for the university, Okwun Omeaku, confirmed the development to PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Omeaku said the university has begun an investigation into the incident.

“We are working on it,” he said.

‘Police, UNN investigating the matter’

On his part, the Dean of Students Affairs of the university, Edwin Omeje, told this newspaper that the matter was being handled by institution authorities in collaboration with the police in Enugu State.

On the role of the university in apprehending the lecturer, Mr Omeje, a professor, said he would only give the details if this reporter should visit him in his office.

“What I can say for now is that investigations are still ongoing. And they need to authenticate every information before making it official,” he said.

Sex-for-grades in Nigeria universities

This is not the first time a university lecturer has been involved in a sex-for-grades scandal in Nigeria.

The latest incident occurred barely eight months after Cyril Ndifon, a professor of law at the University of Calabar, was indicted for sexually harassing his students.

Mr Ndifon has since been suspended as dean of the Faculty of Law of the institution and is currently facing trial at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

