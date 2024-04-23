The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau has begun an investigation into the runway incident involving a Dana Air aircraft at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport on Tuesday morning.

A Dana aircraft with registration number 5N BKI, flying from Abuja to Lagos, overshot the runway while attempting to land at the airport.

Reacting to the incident, the Director, Public Affairs, NSIB, Wunmi Oladeji, said the agency had begun a probe of the incident.

“Our investigators are currently on the site of the incident. They are investigating it. We will rely on their report to give the next update,” she said.

The incident happened around 10:15 a.m., with emergency responders, including the airport’s Aerodrome Rescue and firefighting services mobilised to the scene to save the situation. The aircraft had 83 passengers and flight crew aboard.

The airline’s Head, Corporate Communication, Kingsley Ezenwa, while confirming the incident, expressed relief that there was no casualty as all passengers and crew onboard the flight disembarked safely.

