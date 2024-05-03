The National Security Adviser (NSA) office has called for the full enforcement of Nigeria’s amended cybercrime law.

The NSA office made the call in a statement on Friday against the backdrop of a recent High Level African International Counter Terrorism meeting.

The meeting, according to the NSA statement, was held in Abuja between 22 and 23 April.

One of the resolutions of the meeting “called for the improved deployment of greater support and resources towards strengthening cybersecurity activities in Africa”.

The resolution also urged governments to take “concrete steps to prevent the use of social media and other platforms by terrorists and organised criminal groups.”

“In view of the need to secure Nigeria’s Critical National Information Infrastructure (CNII), counter-terrorism and violent extremism, strengthen national security and protect economic interests, this notice calls for the full implementation of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc) Amendment Act 2024, including the operationalisation of the National Cybersecurity Fund by all regulators and businesses specified in the second schedule of the Act,” read the NSA office’s statement signed by Head, Strategic Communication, Zakari Minjinyawa.

About National Cybersecurity Fund

The operationalisation of the National Cybersecurity Fund, which appears to be part of the focus of the new efforts to implement the cybercrime law, targets 0.005 per cent of all electronic transactions by businesses patronised.

The affected businesses listed in the second schedule of the law are GSM service providers and all telecommunication companies, internet service providers, banks and other financial institutions, insurance companies and the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) announced in a 1 March 2018 public notice that it had opened a National Cyber Security Fund account has been opened in line with section 44 (1) and (2) of the Cybercrime [Prohibition, Prevention, etc.], Act 2015, which established the Fund.

According to the statement by the office of the Director of Banking Supervision, the new account is domiciled in the CBN.

“Consequently, all banks are hereby directed to comply with the statutory provision for the collection and remittance of the 0.005% levy on all electronic transactions by the businesses specified in the second schedule of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act..,” the statement said.

Conformity with regional, international standards

The NSA office noted on Friday that Nigeria, on 6 July 2015, joined 66 other countries that have signed and ratified the Budapest Convention on Cybercrime to enhance international cooperation.

The convention, according to the office, provides a common platform and procedural tools for efficient and safe cyberspace pursuant to section 41(2) (a) of the Cybercrime Act 2015, requiring conformity of Nigerian cybercrime and cybersecurity laws and policies with regional and international standards.

It added that the convention was further emphasised in one of the resolutions reached during the High-Level African International Counter Terrorism Meeting, which was held in Abuja in April.

