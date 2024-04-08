Thirty-eight-year-old Omobayo Godwins has been sworn in as the new Edo State Deputy Governor.

Mr Omobayo replaces his predecessor, Philip Shaibu, who was removed from office by the state House of Assembly earlier on Monday.

The Chief Judge of Edo State, Daniel Okungbowa, administered the oath of office at the Government House in Benin, the state capital.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Shaibu had earlier on Monday been removed by the state House of Assembly, having been found guilty of revealing government secrets.

Profile of new Edo deputy governor

Mr Godwins, appointed by Governor Godwin Obaseki, hails from Akoko-Edo Local Government Area in the same Edo North senatorial district with the removal of Mr Shaibu.

The new deputy governor, born on 19 July 1986, is an engineer with professional experience in the oil and gas sector.

He had his Bachelor’s degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering and a Master of Science degree in Public Administration, both from the University of Benin (UNIBEN).

He is a registered member of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) and the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN).

His profile revealed he served as a Senior Maintenance Engineer at Dresser Wayne West Africa Limited.

READ ALSO: Obaseki picks new deputy governor after removal of Shuaib

Acceptance speech

In his acceptance speech, Mr Godwins expressed his gratitude to Obaseki for finding him worthy to serve as his deputy.

He also pledged allegiance to the governor and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said, “In the few critical months left to tidy up the work of this administration, my job as the deputy governor is clear and well cut out. I understand it very clearly.

“In line with the oath of office to which I have just subscribed, I make a solemn pledge to do all in my power, with God’s guidance, to live up to expectations.

“I will give all it takes to meet the expectations of my principal, the party, and above all, the good people of Edo State.” (NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

