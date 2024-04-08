Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has picked Omobayo Godwins, a 37-year-old, as his new deputy.

The appointment, which is subject to confirmation by the Edo State House of Assembly, followed the removal of the former deputy, Philip Shaibu, by the State Assembly earlier on Monday.

The new deputy is billed to be sworn in on Monday, according to a report by Channels Television.

The new deputy hails from Akoko Edo Local Government Area of the state. He has a B. Eng in Electrical and Electronics Engineering and an MSc in Public Administration from the University of Benin.

Before his appointment, Mr Godwins served as a Senior Maintenance Engineer at Dresser Wayne West Africa Limited and has also been active politically.

Earlier in the plenary on Monday, the Edo Assembly removed Mr Shaibu as deputy governor of the state.

His removal from office followed the adoption of the recommendation of the seven-member judicial panel set up by the state chief judge to investigate the allegations of gross misconduct against Mr Shaibu.

During the plenary in Benin, the state capital, the majority leader of the house, Charity Aiguobarueghian, said that from the report of the panel presented to the assembly, Mr Shaibu was found culpable of disclosure of government secrets.

The majority leader further told his colleagues that though the panel was unable to establish the case of perjury, the second allegation levelled against Mr Shaibu by the lawmakers, it made two findings and one recommendation upon which the decision to impeach Mr Shaibu, was anchored.

During voting, 18 out of 19 lawmakers present at the plenary voted for Mr Shaibu’s removal as deputy governor while one abstained.

