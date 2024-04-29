From the Fubara-Wike political battle to the hike in fares by commercial transport operators in Akwa Ibom, the fourth week of April was eventful in South-south Nigeria.

These are the major stories from the region last week.

Resignation of pro-Wike Rivers commissioners

Six months after the political rift between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike (now FCT minister) began and four months after signing the peace deal, events in the oil-rich state are exposing fresh tensions, suggesting that the rift is far from being over.

The battle for control of the political structure in Rivers State between Messrs Fubara and Wike continued on Monday. The pro-Wike House of Assembly members overrode Governor Fubara’s veto. It passed another bill into law, making it the fifth time in four months that the Rivers assembly has dispensed with Mr Fubara’s assent to bills in the state.

The feud entered a new phase on Wednesday with the resignation of two pro-Wike commissioners from Governor Fubara’s cabinet following their redeployment from key ministries.

Isaac Kamalu, finance commissioner, and Zacchaeus Adangor, attorney general and commissioner for justice, both loyalists of the FCT minister, tendered their resignations hours after their redeployment was announced.

WhatsApp pictures moved the Nigerian Governor to reconstruct the road

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State last week said he was moved to reconstruct a flooded road in the state capital through pictures sent to his WhatsApp by an unknown resident in the state.

The governor disclosed this while inaugurating an underground flood control project and the reconstructed Atiku Abubakar Avenue in Uyo, the state capital.

Mr Eno said he visited the site of the road the same day he got the message, adding that the area was impassable.

Meanwhile, residents of Akwa Ibom State were forced to trek some long distances as commercial transport operators increased fares after petrol stations shut down business, following the withdrawal of services by members of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN)

As a result of IPMAN’s action, the price of petrol went up to N1,000 per litre at black markets, resulting in a hike in transport fares by between 50 and 100 per cent in the state.

Killing of police operative

It was a sad day in Rivers State as a police operative, Sunday Baba, was killed by gunmen in the state.

The police in the state disclosed the killing of Mr Baba, an inspector, in a post on X. They did not, however, provide details of the incident.

Also, in River State, the police arrested a vigilante commander and three others over the alleged vandalisation of a telecommunication mast.

The police spokesperson in the state, Grace Iringe-Koko, who identified the vigilante leader simply as Kingsley, said he and other group members were providing coverage for others to disassemble the mast when they were “intercepted” by the operatives.

In the neighbouring Edo State, the police also arrested suspected gunmen who stormed a church in the state and abducted a pastor during worship service.

The police spokesperson in the state, Chidi Nwabuzor, who disclosed the arrest on X, said the suspects have confessed to the crime.

Suspension of Traditional Rulers in Cross River

The Governor of Cross River State, Bassey Otu, within the week, suspended two clan heads in the state over an alleged “insubordination”.

Ekpenyong Asuquo, the clan head of Atimbo and Archibong Le’Nelson, the clan head of Akansoko in Akpabuyo Local Government Area of the state, was suspended for allegedly rejecting the appointment of a new paramount ruler for the area by the governor, an action, Mr Otu described as “unacceptable act of insubordination”.

Former Newswatch CEO loses wife

On a sad note, a former editor-in-chief of Newswatch magazine, Ray Ekpu, last week announced the death of his wife, Uyai.

Uyai, 73, died last week Sunday after a “brief illness”, Mr Ekpu said.

